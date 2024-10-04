Your Love Horoscope for the Weekend Tells You When to Shoot Your Shot

What’s happening: The Moon entered Scorpio this morning, creating an intimate vibe that encourages you to make meaningful connections. On top of that, Venus is harmonizing with Saturn, the planet of patience and structure, so this is an amazing time for relationship building and growing closer to your special someone. The Moon enters wild, fiery Sagittarius on Sunday evening while Mercury is squaring off with temperamental Mars, instigating passionate discussions that can quickly turn into a fight.

Lovey Venus and horny Mars are harmonizing on Tuesday, while Mercury gently connects with Jupiter, the planet of expansion and optimism. Early on Wednesday morning, the Moon enters Capricorn, granting you a more serious, practical mindset, which you’ll really need on Thursday, when Venus forms a quincunx to both Jupiter and Chiron, the asteroid of the wounded healer, creating an astrological configuration called a “yod.” A yod is also known as the arrow of fate, or the finger of God, and this house-of-mirrors aspect means that you’re coming to a big decision with your love life. This may be a crisis or a sudden revelation, but regardless, you’re seeing major imbalances that are spurring you to make a change, quickly.



What that means for *you*:

Aries

You’re having a very emotional weekend, Aries. If you're coupled or dating someone, the potential for romance and intimacy is very high, but if you’re single, this weekend feels especially lonely. P.S.: Be careful about hooking up, because you’re all but guaranteed to catch feelings. Negativity—fights, arguments, disagreements—is especially hurtful now, and fiery Mars’ influence this weekend means that you’re more likely to react by lashing out. Feel your anger and your hurt, but don’t take it out on someone else. Instead, turn Mars’ aggressive fire into productive passion. Share your feelings, good and bad, with your partner, and show them that you’re eager to hear their feedback. Instead of arguing, keep your cool and don’t let things escalate. Be patient, be understanding, and be kind, and they’ll show you the same courtesy.

Taurus

All weekend long, your chart’s zone of relationships is being lit up by loads of exciting planetary action. The best advice I can give you this week will be very easy for you to follow—take things slow! If you’ve been thinking about getting serious with your S.O., this is a great time to start that talk, but if you’re involved in a new situationship, I would not recommend trying to rush upgrading your relationship status. Tuesday’s astro is great for hookups, thanks to confident Mars firing up your libido, but towards the end of the week, you start to feel sort of lousy about your love life. Something with your partner is reminding you of a past relationship, likely a shitty one. You might react in a very avoidant way, you might ghost your partner, or you might start a fight, but I encourage you to resist that knee-jerk reaction. Talk things out with your partner. Is their behavior truly a red flag, or was it a slip up? Odds are, they made a mistake, and they’re willing to apologize and make things right.

Gemini

This weekend starts off slow. You’re in a practical mindset and it’s a great time for working or getting organized, but your love life? Not a priority. The Sagittarius Moon on Sunday activates your chart’s relationships zone, so there’s plenty of time for dating, hanging out with your boo, or hooking up. If you’re looking for some action, Mars is cranking up your sex drive and Jupiter is increasing your confidence, so finding a hot hookup is a total breeze. You run the risk of being a little extra, though. You can bump into someone that you instantly feel an attraction to, and you have zero problem going up to talk to them. Here’s the thing, Gemini—unfortunately, there’s no guarantee that they’ll like you back. If they say “no,” that’s your sign to move on.

Cancer

This weekend, the sexiest zone of your chart is getting lit up, so life in the bedroom is very, very exciting. Saturn is the planet of patience, and it’s lining up nicely with Venus, so if you’re looking for romance, this is a great time for building a strong, sturdy relationship. That being said, Saturn also rules restriction, and it’s currently in your chart’s zone of adventure. Have you been wanting to get kinky? Thinking about getting tied up, or maybe tying your partner up? Saturn is begging you to give it a shot, and I promise you’ll have an amazing time!

Leo

Hookups, flings, and FWBs aren't interesting to you right now. Getting it on with someone you’re close to and experiencing true intimacy is much more appealing! If you're coupled up, the sex is amazing right now. If you’re single, however, you’re not getting much action. The Sagittarius Moon at the top of the week makes you feel much lighter and ready for fun, so there’s some potential for hooking up, but no guarantees. The rest of this astro-weather is intense, serious, and Scorpionic. This is a good time for taking things slow and really getting to know your partner before taking them to bed. The closeness you’re starting to feel with your boo is far more rewarding than a quickie.

Virgo

You’re having a busy weekend! Don't worry, you're not working; you’re just spending loads of time keeping in touch with other people. Your DMs are full and every right swipe leads to a match now. If you’re happily boo’d up, you and your partner are having some deep conversations and getting even closer. There’s a weird blend of astro towards the middle/end of the week. On the one hand, the Capricorn Moon is cranking up your desire to love and be loved. On the other hand, the yod aspect with Venus on Thursday is filling you with a sense of urgency that can very easily turn into anxiety. You desperately want to show your special someone that you’re filled with passion for them, but your fear of vulnerability makes it very hard to open up. My advice: Speak up!

Libra

There’s a lot of contemplation in your horoscope this week, Libra. You love to weigh out all of your options and look at things from several different points of view. This week, you’ve found yourself caught in a conundrum. Your infamously indecisive nature is coming out and it has the potential to do a lot of harm. If you’re single and talking to a few people, this is a pretty good time for determining which one is your best match! But if you’re involved in something more serious, you’re starting to feel some avoidant tendencies coming out. “What if someone better comes along?” you ask. Here’s the answer: Who cares? You’re with your special someone because you already decided that they’re good enough. Now, if you’re seriously dissatisfied with your relationship, then this is an amazing time to break things off. But if you’re in a happy relationship, why are you bugging? Stop worrying about what could be, focus on what is, and embrace the person you love.

Scorpio

The planet of love, pleasure, and beauty in your sign is making you a total babe magnet right now, and you’re absolutely radiating lovely, Venusian energy. Others are finding you easier to approach, you're finding it easier to open up to others, and you’re extra attractive and desirable. This weekend’s astro is great for taking your love life more seriously, DTRing, or dating people with the intention to commit. Venus and Mars are working together later in the week to heat up things in the bedroom, encouraging you to get curious and experiment with your partner. You’re very lucky in love right now, whether you’re focusing on romance or just getting physical.

Sagittarius

You’re taking several trips down memory lane this week, Sagittarius. You could bump into an ex or just come across something that reminds you of a past relationship. You’re realizing that your past experiences have given you a fair amount of hang-ups with your love life. You're reacting more strongly to negativity in your love life, while simultaneously neglecting to acknowledge all the good that’s happening. You need to start looking forward again, Sagittarius. Let yourself feel your feelings. Don’t try to block out your memories, but learn from them. Understand that the tough times you went through don’t define who you are now. You’ve learned how to identify red flags, and that’s a good thing—but you can’t let a few bad memories completely alter the way you approach relationships in the present.

Capricorn

Keep your cool, Cap. Tensions are running high right now, and you’re starting to feel some friction between you and your partner. Petty squabbles can easily turn into full-blown arguments right now, and minor inconveniences like being ignored by a crush, not getting any action, or your partner leaving you on read are filling you with anxiety—or straight-up dread! I encourage you to open up to your partner. Don’t bottle up your feelings because anxiety can easily turn to fear, which can easily turn to anger, which can easily turn to resentment, and we don’t want that to happen, do we? Of course not! If you’re able to stay calm while talking things out, I promise you’ll reach a result that both you and your partner are satisfied with.

Aquarius

This weekend, and the beginning of the week, the stars are encouraging you to get serious about your love life. If you’ve been crushing hard on someone, it’s time to ask them out! If you’ve been talking to someone for a while, now’s the time to DTR! If you’ve been going steady for a while, now’s a good time to say the “L” word for the first time! C’mon, you know you want this. Tuesday’s astro is much more titillating. Jupiter is lighting up your chart’s zone of romance, sex, and fun, and it’s linking up with Mercury in your chart’s zone of adventure. This is an amazing time for hooking up or having an unforgettable, toe-curling, ecstasy-filled couple of hours in bed with your boo!

Pisces

You want to shoot your shot, but you can’t help but hyper-fixate on the fact that the other person might not like you as much as you like them. So you keep quiet. You want to put yourself out there, but you’re fearful that nobody will want to connect with you. So you stay home all weekend. You might want to take your relationship to the next level, but you’re nervous that your partner isn’t ready. So you keep your mouth shut. Here’s the thing, Pisces. You’re seeing love and relationships as a high-risk situation, but the reality is that it’s actually a very low-risk situation with the potential for massive rewards. Speak your mind! Open up to others! Spread love and affection! There’s always the potential that the other person doesn’t want you as much as you want them, but what if they actually do? Maybe they like you even more than you like them! If you don’t take that leap of faith, you’ll never find out. Plus, it’s not really a leap of faith, it’s more of a hop. You can do it!



