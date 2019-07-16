Love Island bombshell Harley Brash already knows Amber Gill

From Cosmopolitan

Dani Dyer might have stood out for her EastEnders connection during Love Island 2018, but the new batch of contestants have all sorts of celebrity friends.

The fourth series is now in full swing, with bombshells entering the villa left right and centre. We've been digging into their well connected pasts to uncover their famous connections.

Many of the Love Island 2019 contestant haven't even left the villa, but they're already boasting famous connections. While Dani Dyer was an anomaly for her famous father during last year's show - and that's not forgetting Marcel from Blazin' Squad in 2017 - there are lots of famous faces for the housemates to discuss in the villa this year.

The latest bombshell Harley Brash, an estate agent from Newcastle, revealed in her opening interview that she knows current Islander Amber Gill. "I see her on a night out but I don’t know her too well, so it’ll be good to see her in the villa," she commented, before revealing she is very close with 2018's contestant Ellie Brown.

"She is amazing, we are like sisters," Harley gushed. "My mam and her mam were best friends so we’ve known each other since we were little. We’ve always stuck together.

"I know Zara McDermott through Ellie too. I also know Adam Collard well, he’s such a lovely boy. ‘We went for dinner and were pictured and it was suggested we were dating but we’re just friends."











Bombshell Maura Higgins has known Love Island 2017's Olivia Attwood since 2016, where they were Motorcross grid girls together.









We wonder if cabin crew Amy Hart new she'd be following in Kem Cetinay and Chris Hughes' footsteps when she asked them for a photo during a flight in March 2018? "Post long haul celeb spotting 💁🏼♀️ thanks @kemcetinay and @chrishughesofficial 😘," she wrote, alongside a snap of the 2017 finalists.









Curtis Pritchard's brother is no stranger to weekly TV, trading ITV2 for BBC's Strictly Come Dancing. AJ Pritchard joined the show in 2016 for it's 14th series, and has danced with the likes of Mollie King, Claudia Frangapane and Lauren Steadman. Love Islander Curtis is also a professional dancer on the Irish version of Dancing with the Stars.









Professional boxer Tommy Fury is, perhaps unsurprisingly, the younger brother of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury. In his opening interview for Love Island, Tommy revealed, "I'm Tommy Fury and if you're wondering, yes, he is my big brother. I'm related to the best heavyweight in the world, Tyson Fury, and I know he's backing me all the way."









Lucie Donlan went out with Love Island 2018 contestant Charlie Frederick following his exit from the villa last year. In a new interview with MailOnline, he said of his ex, "[She's] most definitely not looking for love! She's only 21! I hope she's going in there with the right intentions. She'll get a couple of Instagram followers on the way, if you know what I mean."

Lucie also knows last year's contestant Laura Crane, as they're both professional surfers from Newquay. What are the chances, eh?











Newcastle based beauty therapist Amber has been friends with Ellie Brown long before her own stint in the Love Island 2018 villa, with MailOnline adding that she also knows Adam Collard and Geordie Shore star Holly Hagan.







Anton Danyluk, a gym owner from Airdrie, was part of the cast of Scottish reality TV show, Glow. The show, which was available to stream on STV, ran for two series between 2016 and 2017, and featured Made in Chelsea style scenes. Recognise him, Scottish Love Island fans?



