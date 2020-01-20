23 of Love Island's most painfully awkward moments ever

Let's take a look back at the most awkward moments in Love Island history - from Anna and Jordan's epic fight to no-one stepping forward for Marcel, and THAT nightmarish talent show.
1.When Jordan asked Anna to be his girlfriend but just days later decided to pursue India… practically in front of Anna
Dramatic doesn't even begin to cover Anna and Jordan's showdown... 😱 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/N4X2IR7Jus— Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 24, 2019
Watch the whole thing here.
2. When Tom shot himself in the foot with his crude comment about Maura
Tom was very much put in his place by Maura after making THAT comment... #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/7ROHSlzBp8— Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 24, 2019
3. When Belle decided to shave Anton’s bum just days after meeting him
4. When Charlie and Hayley couldn't have hated each other more if they tried in 2018
Watch the whole thing here.
5. When Marcel pretended he hadn't told Gabby he loved her in 2017
When someone drops the L-word and you just nervously laugh... 😂😂— Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 4, 2017
Oh guys, just get married please! 👰 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/gTrEI3Teas
6. When Chris was kind enough to roll Mike's suitcase out for him in 2017
Obviously Chris would be wheeling mikes suitcase out😂 #loveIsland pic.twitter.com/fMNWyyzuTQ— Chloe Mulholland (@chloemul98) June 21, 2017
7. When Rosie just sort-of forgot to tell Georgia that all the other girls had been slagging her off. "I won't let them say anything bad about you." Hmmmm...
Watch the whole thing here.
8. When Marcel had literally no idea what the lyrics to the 'CIRCLE Of Life' were in 2017
The what of life, Hun? 😂🦁👑 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/5wiEXe8lwb— Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 19, 2017
9. When Jonny said "Eurgh, you're a feminist aren't you?" to Camilla while wearing a sleeveless shirt
Watch the whole thing here.
10. And the entirety of his and Camilla's first date in 2017
Watch the whole thing here.
11. When Craig failed to impress Camilla with his terrible, terrible joke in 2017
Well that was just a tad awkward... 🙈 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/Kq6xoNEfB8— Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 4, 2017
12. When Malin came back to confront Terry. And he accidentally stole her sunglasses in 2016
Watch the whole thing here.
13. When Hayley well and truly swerved Alex. Bad times...
Watch the whole thing here.
14. When Kem, Chris and Dom all went to River Island (probably) and bought exactly the same outfit in 2017
15. When Marcel really, really, REALLY didn't want anyone to know he was in Blazin' Squad in 2017
16. When Jonny called Theo a "gigantic bellend" and it was THE GREATEST MOMENT EVER in 2017
Watch the whole thing here.
17. When Jamie had no clue how to smoke in 2017
How to not smoke a cigarette #loveisland pic.twitter.com/jqtIy20qG9— Greta Parsons 🌍 (@Jordanparsnips) July 9, 2017
18. When Caroline asked the ladies to step forward if they fancy Marcel, and no-one stepped forward in 2017
19. When Jess and Montana realised that they were seeing the same boy at the same time in 2017
Watch the whole thing here.
20. When the Islanders discovered who had been mugging them off behind their backs in 2016
Watch the whole thing here.
21. Gabby and Montana's vocal performance at the talent show in 2017. Oh and Alex's lap dance and rap. Hell. On. Earth.
Watch the whole thing here.
22. When the Islanders found out what the public really thought about them in 2016
Watch the whole thing here.
23. Terry and Emma getting it on in front of all the other Islanders. And the entirety of Great Britain in 2016
Watch the whole thing here.
