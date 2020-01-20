23 of Love Island's most painfully awkward moments ever

From Cosmopolitan

Let's take a look back at the most awkward moments in Love Island history - from Anna and Jordan's epic fight to no-one stepping forward for Marcel, and THAT nightmarish talent show.



1.When Jordan asked Anna to be his girlfriend but just days later decided to pursue India… practically in front of Anna

Dramatic doesn't even begin to cover Anna and Jordan's showdown... 😱 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/N4X2IR7Jus — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 24, 2019







2. When Tom shot himself in the foot with his crude comment about Maura





Tom was very much put in his place by Maura after making THAT comment... #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/7ROHSlzBp8 — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 24, 2019

3. When Belle decided to shave Anton’s bum just days after meeting him

4. When Charlie and Hayley couldn't have hated each other more if they tried in 2018

5. When Marcel pretended he hadn't told Gabby he loved her in 2017

When someone drops the L-word and you just nervously laugh... 😂😂

Oh guys, just get married please! 👰 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/gTrEI3Teas

— Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 4, 2017

6. When Chris was kind enough to roll Mike's suitcase out for him in 2017

Obviously Chris would be wheeling mikes suitcase out😂 #loveIsland pic.twitter.com/fMNWyyzuTQ — Chloe Mulholland (@chloemul98) June 21, 2017

7. When Rosie just sort-of forgot to tell Georgia that all the other girls had been slagging her off. "I won't let them say anything bad about you." Hmmmm...

