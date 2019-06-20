Love Island fans can't deal with Michael Griffiths' funny comment about his nephews

Love Island contestants – rightly or wrongly – have a reputation of not always being the brightest individuals, and while there have been intelligent conversations on the show, there was that time one of them thought that Brexit involved cutting down trees...
Last night's instalment included another zinger, as Michael Griffiths and Amber Gill told each other about themselves on a date.
As he told her that she would fit right in with his family, he explained: "I've got five nephews, all boys."
Viewers couldn't handle this groundbreaking revelation, and responded to the moment with a host of memes:
Michael: ill got 5 nephews all boys- Loveisdland_posts (@loveisdland) June 20, 2019
Everyone in the Uk: #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/ATSs3Lg30V
Michael: “I’ve got 5 nephews, all boys”#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/hZfumeAPpg- cheeky chops (@JoshDPorter_) June 19, 2019
‘Got 5 nephews, all boys’ okay Michael hun x #LoveIsland- Max Marshall-Malone (@MaxMarshallMal1) June 19, 2019
Michael: ‘I’ve got 5 nephews and they’re all boys’ pic.twitter.com/Xm9W1EjuIN- Rebecca Brown (@rebeccabrown_x) June 19, 2019
Nephews tend to be boys #loveisland- Audrey O’Hagan (@Audge3000) June 19, 2019
explaining to- keav ❃ (@keaverbooth) June 19, 2019
michael that all
nephews are boys
michael
#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/2vaymJ3Gr0
“I’ve got 5 nephews, all boys” #loveisland pic.twitter.com/HzqJHTegpc- Joe Paciorek (@PaciorekJoseph) June 19, 2019
I’m pleased Michael clarified that his 5 nephews are all boys #loveisland- Aaron Fletcher (@Az__07) June 19, 2019
To be fair to Michael... no, actually, we've got nothing. Is it the silliest comment of the series? Answers on a postcard.
That wasn't the only moment from last night's episode that left fans at home open-mouthed. Molly-May Hague made a very NSFW confession about something belonging to Tommy Fury that was very large. Whatever could she be on about...?
Want more Love Island gossip from Cosmopolitan UK? Join our Facebook Group.
('You Might Also Like',)