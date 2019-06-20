Love Island fans can't deal with Michael Griffiths' funny comment about his nephews

Joe Anderton
Love Island contestants – rightly or wrongly – have a reputation of not always being the brightest individuals, and while there have been intelligent conversations on the show, there was that time one of them thought that Brexit involved cutting down trees...

Last night's instalment included another zinger, as Michael Griffiths and Amber Gill told each other about themselves on a date.

Photo credit: ITV

As he told her that she would fit right in with his family, he explained: "I've got five nephews, all boys."

Viewers couldn't handle this groundbreaking revelation, and responded to the moment with a host of memes:



To be fair to Michael... no, actually, we've got nothing. Is it the silliest comment of the series? Answers on a postcard.

That wasn't the only moment from last night's episode that left fans at home open-mouthed. Molly-May Hague made a very NSFW confession about something belonging to Tommy Fury that was very large. Whatever could she be on about...?

