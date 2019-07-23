Love Island fans are shook over Jordan's comments about India

From Cosmopolitan

In last night's episode of Love Island, Jordan hinted that he was starting to catch feelings for India.

Fans are... annoyed, to say the least.

Just when we thought the drama and cheating was over for this year, Love Island's Jordan made a shock admission that could definitely throw a massive spanner in the works.

In the teaser for tomorrow's episode, the Islander was seen chatting to Curtis. "Over the past couple of days I’ve had a few good conversations with India," he admitted. "I’m finding myself looking forward to bumping into her in the villa and having a conversation with her and it’s just made me sit back and think y’know."

Jordan, what are you doing? There's only a week left!

WAIT... 😮Is Jordan having second thoughts about Anna now?! #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/5UoKW7pt28 — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 22, 2019

Okay, so two major things to point out here:

This is the same guy that asked Anna to be his girlfriend with a romantic tour of the villa just a couple of days ago, right? Why would you try to take the girl Ovie likes?!

It's fair to say that fans are confused and angry about the whole thing.

Nahhhhh Jordan you’ve fucked it mate Anna will go off her head #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/KZ3zaa8CdZ — ☕️gan (@TeaganCoyle) July 22, 2019

after all that to make her your GIRLFRIEND, you’re now turning your head?????? men are just...different #loveisland pic.twitter.com/MD3VAqL1cO — elle (@violetskiesx) July 22, 2019

Is it everything Ovie likes, Jordan must like???? #LoveIsland — Rigaud (@ashindestad) July 22, 2019

OH SHIT. AN JUST LIKE THAT HIS EYES WONDER AT THE FINAL HURDLE SMH WELL WE KNOW HE AINT THERE FOR THE 50K 😂😂😂 #loveisland https://t.co/VslMqJ9097 — Maya Jama (@MayaJama) July 22, 2019

Jordan making mad moves tryna steal King Ovies girl again #loveisland pic.twitter.com/Z2jLckeyxa — liyana (@LiyanaJazz) July 23, 2019

NOOOOO Jordan has not just asked Anna to be his girlfriend with a high school musical dance routine to ditch her 5 days before the final 😭😭😭😭 #LoveIsland — lewys (@lookingforlewys) July 22, 2019

Some have pointed out that Jordan seems to be taking over where his pal Michael left off.

Jordan’s about to pull a Michael on Anna’s ass. Oh shit here we go boys and girls #loveisland pic.twitter.com/RX2aiJt660 — lauren ✨ (@deeepp2) July 22, 2019

Michael was actually transferring the spirit of fuckboy into Jordan at this point #loveisland pic.twitter.com/8quwymJj7O — kaleeee (@kaleeee11) July 22, 2019

To be fair, though, we all know anything could happen on Love Island. Right now we're praying that this was a momentary blip, and Jordan will come to his senses on tonight's episode... or something like that.

