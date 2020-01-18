Love Island’s Jordan on the sneaky thing he did during that Anna fight

From Cosmopolitan

Even if you're not a loyal Love Island fan, we're 110% certain you're still familiar with *that* Jordan/Anna/India drama that went down during last year's series. Chatting about it to Cosmopolitan UK, Jordan Hames and fellow Islander/housemate Chris Taylor both agreed the explosive argument was the biggest fight in all Love Island history. Jordan also revealed it could have been a lot worse if he hadn't done this sneaky thing mid-argument:

"I'm going to let out a little secret now," he shared. "When that did all go down and Anna pulled me for a conversation we both had our glasses of wine. I remember being sat there and we put our wines on the floor and I thought there's a chance I'm going to get swilled here, so I sort of accidentally kicked her wine over because I thought I'm not getting swilled on national TV." Uh, accidentally on purpose, Jordan?

Photo credit: Cosmopolitan UK More

The pair also did some rather excellent impressions of past contestants, including Jordan's one of Sam Gowland.

"Was it season three when Sam Gowland and Marcel and that were there? I think a few of them were sat around and Marcel was like 'I used to be in the Blazin' Squad' and it cut to Sam Gowland in the Beach Hut. He was like 'What's a Blazin' Squad? I'm going to have to Google it when I get home. YouTube!"

Photo credit: ITV More

They were then asked who they fancy the most from past series, with Jordan saying 2018's Kendall Rae Knight and Chris revealing he likes 2017's Tyne-Lexy, which then prompted this hilarious exchange:

"I thought you already slid in," Jordan asked Chris.

"No, no, no..."

"Are you sure?"

"That's a no... Jordan no."



Watch the full video above to see how it all played out!

Love Island continues on ITV2 at 9pm.

Like this article? Sign up to our newsletter to get more articles like this delivered straight to your inbox.

SIGN UP

You Might Also Like