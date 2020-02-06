Love Island's Sophie and Leanne have a theory about why Callum's head was turned

From Cosmopolitan

It's been quite the week on Love Island with Callum's head turning, Nas revealing Eve is "more my type than Demi" and Mike and Priscilla kissing. But things are about to really kick off with the boys set to return to the main villa tonight. Casa Amor serves one purpose - to shake things up on the show - and if Callum chooses to couple up with Molly, we can safely assume it's going to be going off.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan UK before the recoupling, Sophie Piper and Leanne Amaning opened up about what they thought of Callum's head turning from Shaughna.

"I feel like it’s hard because I don’t think they were that compatible to being with. They did have good banter together, they were most attracted to each other in the villa, but obviously now Molly has come in, you can see how compatible they are," Sophie shared.

Leanne added: "You can see how they bounce with each other, they’re both from Manchester, she’s literally 10 out of 10…"

The pair both said they feel for Shaughna, but it’s a tough situation because Callum should ultimately partner up with who he likes the most.

If Callum does choose to couple up with Molly, Sophie said Shaughna "will either act one of two ways".

"She will either be upset and she will just be mute or she will be tying her hair back, taking her earrings out and being like ‘Callum, you’re out of order!'"

"The thing is, she’s been preparing for it so she might be calm," Leanne added.

"I know she probably has got the situation already in her head, so I hope that she just stays calm. I know it will be so upsetting for her but we know she’s strong anyway," said Sophie.

The ex-Islanders also urged her to be open to getting to know others. "She’s similar to me that she’s on Callum, so she’s not interested in anyone else," Leanne, who spent the show coupled up with Mike, said.

"Yeah, she shouldn’t close herself off completely," Sophie continued.

Get ready to watch all the drama unfold on tonight's Love Island.

