Love Watching Swimming During the Olympics? Now You Can Watch a Lot More of It

Though swimming is one of the most popular Olympic sports, we rarely see televised competitions during the four years in between. That makes it difficult for fans to enjoy the sport year-round, and hard for swimming’s professional athletes to cash in on non-Olympic years. (Many swimmers have to work day jobs in addition to, you know, training for major competitions eight hours a day.)

That’s all about to change: The International Swimming League (ISL), a new league for pro swimmers, is kicking off this fall. The ISL will be comprised of eight teams (four from the U.S., four from Europe), each made up of 24 swimmers-12 men and 12 women-who will compete in seven meets across the U.S. and Europe. Two of the U.S.’s teams (the D.C. Tridents and the Cali Condors) were just announced, and the rosters are impressive.

According to Katie Ledecky, the most decorated female swimmer in history and a three-event world record holder (and D.C. Tridents team member), the ISL is a long-awaited opportunity for the sport to grow. “For us as athletes, swimming isn’t every four years,” the 22-year-old tells Marie Claire, “it’s every year. The ISL has the potential to make swimming more visible throughout each year.”

For Lilly King, another young swimmer with big talent (including a word record in the 100-metre and 50-meter breaststroke), college graduation and the announcement of the league came just at the right time. Though King owns a gold medal, because she decided to finish out her college swimming eligibility with the NCAA at Indiana University Bloomington, she has not been eligible to swim professionally and win money. The ISL will be her first time as a pro; she joins the Cali Condors.

“It’s a really great time to be turning pro,” King tells us. “There are all these new opportunities arising within professional swimming. I get to race to make money. When you think of professional sports, you think of the MLB, NFL, and NBA. There’s a baseball game or a basketball game on every day, but swimming doesn’t have that. The more exposure the sport gets, the better it is for us.”

And the money that King will be making, will be the same as every other competitor on her team. The league is committed to paying all of their athletes equally; meets will be scored on a team point system, and the winning team will evenly split prize money. Though most of the swimmers we spoke with say that, thankfully, there isn't an existing pay gap between male and female swimmers, there is a culture shift occurring in professional sports right now, and they hope the league continues the momentum.

