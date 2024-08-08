I Loved This Serum Blush From Haus Labs So Much, I Got It in Every Color

As someone with way too little time on their hands, I've always been fascinated by products that marry innovation with practicality. As I’ve grown older, I’m gravitating more towards products that make me look good, but also deliver a little something extra. A few weeks ago, I got to experience a new drop from Haus Labs, the brainchild of pop sensation Lady Gaga. Celebrated for its daring approach to the cosmetics world, the brand continues to push boundaries with each release — taking their time to ensure that each iteration gets better and better.

Their latest product, the Haus Labs Color Fuse Glassy Blush Balm Stick, embodies this perfectly by combining advanced skincare technology with rich, vibrant color payoff. This dual-purpose formulation not only enhances your complexion but also simplifies your routine, catering to a pretty wide audience. Whether it’s to achieve a radiant, healthy glow or streamline your beauty regimen with a multi-tasking product, here are a few things I loved about the brand’s newest offering.

Haus Labs Color Fuse Glassy Blush Balm Stick: The Rundown

The basics: Dual-purpose blush balm serum that tames redness, fights inflammation while having insane color payoff .

Price: $34 USD

Where to buy: Available at Haus Labs online or Sephora

Best for: Effortlessly radiant cheeks, hydration and reducing redness

IMO: A blend of skincare and color that's truly game-changing

Haus Labs Color Fuse Glassy Blush Balm Stick: Why The Hype?

The Haus Labs Color Fuse Glassy Blush Balm Stick is causing quite a stir for its groundbreaking approach to blush. It is packed with a unique blend of skincare-infused ingredients like Goji Berry Complex, which assists with radiance and plumpness, and Fermented Shiunko, helping promote collagen synthesis and flood the skin with antioxidants, as well as Fermented Arnica, a powerhouse ingredient that quickly reduces redness and irritation. This product doesn't just deliver beautiful color — it nourishes and moisturizes your skin while you’re wearing it. The formula’s balm-like texture glides on smoothly and has buildable coverage that stays fresh and dewy throughout the day.

Developed through two years of meticulous research and testing (and vetted by Gaga herself), it's designed to cater to the needs of those who seek both simplicity and product that packs a punch in their makeup routines. The Haus Labs Color Fuse Glassy Blush Balm Stick is bound to enhance your complexion with ease, providing super stunning shades of coral, dragonfruit, hot pink and orange in eight different shades. It’s a product for the person who needs something quick and the professional, and who wants a more complex look. I love that it also doubles as a lip color if you’d like.

Haus Labs Color Fuse Glassy Blush Balm Stick: How To Use

To achieve a natural glow with the Haus Labs Color Fuse Glassy Blush Balm Stick, dispense a small amount onto your fingertips, a makeup sponge, or a synthetic bristle brush. Gently dab the blush onto your cheekbones, blending outward towards your temples. The lightweight serum texture ensures seamless application, allowing you to build up the color intensity as desired. You’ll want to blend well to avoid harsh lines and experiment with different application techniques to customize your look — I’d suggest using two different shades for more of a three dimensional sheen.

Haus Labs Color Fuse Glassy Blush Balm Stick: An Honest Review

Putting the Haus Labs Color Fuse Glassy Blush Balm Stick to the test really proves that its lightweight texture and seamless application truly shine. I’m a skin tint and foundation wearer, so I personally had to utilize a brush to safely disperse product onto the skin post-base application — better safe than sorry. As someone who hates the way balms usually feel sticky and tacky, I was pleasantly surprised at how nourishing and lightweight this product felt on the skin.

The blush lasted impressively well without fading, even in the hot, summer weather. The color really ended up lasting throughout the day, decreasing very minimally in color payoff by the end of the day, even though I was outside in the blaring sun for close to eight hours. I was super into all of the shades, finding an incredible finish with layering two colors, like the Glassy Hisbiscus with Glassy Acai. I love that even if you wanted to double up on product, it didn’t feel too heavy or thick on the skin.

Haus Labs Color Fuse Glassy Blush Balm Stick Info, Haus Labs Color Fuse Glassy Blush Balm Stick Review







Haus Labs

Color Fuse Glassy Blush Balm Stick

$34 USD

Haus LabsHaus Labs

Buy

The Final Verdict

For me, the Haus Labs Serum Blush delivers on its promises of larger than life color and the added bonus of the plumping, inflammation-reducing skincare benefits. I’d say it’s ideal for those who prefer a low-maintenance look, although those with oily skin (myself included) may want to set it with powder for longevity or staying power.