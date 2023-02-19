This Lovevery play gym has been one of my best purchases as a new mom — here's why

Is the Lovevery Play Gym worth the price? According to our writer, it's a resounding "yes!"

Is the Lovevery Play Gym worth the price? Read our writer's honest review below.

Time flies! My baby girl just turned a year old — and it feels like just yesterday I was freaking out over making sure I had everything ready for her arrival.

I remember when I was expecting, and even when she was first born, whenever I needed to buy anything for her, I would spend hours researching to try and figure out what the best of the best was in each category.

Soon enough, I realized in most cases, many of the products were pretty comparable — and it wasn't about buying the most expensive or top rated product, but rather what works for you and your baby.

However, there's one product that I came across that truly is the best of the best — and that's the Lovevery Play Gym.

The Play Gym by Lovevery [Photo via Loveevery]

$187 CAD/$140 USD at Lovevery

The details

The Play Gym by Lovevery is a playmat designed by child development experts for babies from 0-12 months. It features 5 developmental zones with activities, 4 detachable activity toys, 4 sets of cards and a play guide with stage based-tips and activities.

The Play Gym by Lovevery [Photo via Loveevery]

$187 CAD/$140 USD at Lovevery

The mat also comes with a place space cover that transforms the play mat into a fort for continued use into toddlerhood.

What shoppers are saying

The mat has a 4.7- star rating and up across the board with many customers agreeing that this is the best play mat on the market — with some going so far as to claim it's the best product all together.

"Absolutely the best toy, no, product altogether, that I have received/bought for my child," said one reviewer. "Amazing!"

"One of two of the best purchases we made before our first baby arrived. I definitely under-appreciated the value of a good play mat, and it’s just going to keep giving as the baby grows. This one is colourful, purposeful, sizeable, and we know everything is safe in baby’s mouth. Machine washable is critical. Babies spit up and stuff. Highly recommend this product," said another reviewer.

The praise for this mat is endless, except for when it comes to the price point. Many have mentioned that the price seems high for a mat, especially with some other mats being much cheaper in comparison.

"I was originally turned off by the price, but so glad we chose to purchase. Our daughter has gotten so much joy out of this play mat and it’s her favourite place to wiggle, play, swat, etc." one reviewer said. "Really well made and easy to put together. Definitely a must have for your registry and your child!"

"I was pretty hesitant to purchase this since there are many cheaper options out there. However, I bit the bullet and ordered the mat with the added sensory strands," added another. "My baby is 3 months and saying she loves it is a understatement."

My review — and is it worth it?

I said it before and I'll say it again, this is the best play mat out there right now — and is definitely one of the best purchases I have made as a new and first time mom.

Prior to buying this one, I tried two other mats, so I do have an idea of others out there. This one by far exceeded by expectations of a play mat overall.

I've noticed when my daughter uses this mat she tends to play longer, not get as frustrated and remains calmer than when playing with something that has flashy lights or bright colours. I also love that it has the activity zones including a card holder. When she is playing, I don't need to find and grab multiple items to engage her, since the mat literally has everything you need for playtime. That makes my life easier — which is a must for a new mom.

In addition to being great for playing, the mat is designed to prevent overstimulation and promote brain and motor skill development through the 5 development zones that foster exploration and growth. So it's a win-win situation all around.

The Play Gym by Loveevery [Photo via Loveevery]

$187 CAD/$140 USD at Lovevery

I also love the material of the mat, which is great especially for babies with sensitive skin like mine. It doesn't irritate and is also easily machine washable. I should also mention the mat is very aesthetically pleasing and looks great in any space.

If my endless compliments above haven't spelled it out yet, I highly recommend this mat and think it is a must-have. While I agree the price point is high, it is definitely worth it — trust me on this one!

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.