Have low vision or hearing? This American Dance Festival show in Durham is for you.

Dance and performing-art enthusiasts can look forward to an all-inclusive and immersive dance performance in the heart of downtown Durham this weekend.

ShaLeigh Dance Works presents “enVISION: The Next Chapter,” designed for people who are blind, deaf, or have low vision or hearing, through Sunday. Each show will seat up to 100 people. Audience members can choose to experience the show blindfolded or with earbuds and five audience members will be invited to join the dancers onstage.

As dancers move swiftly on stage, they tell a collective story. No matter how you choose to experience the show, you can take something from it. Whether that’s through submerging yourself in either the sound or vibrations of a violin, or marveling at the scene where dancers surround a boat.

At some point, five audience members will be selected and guided by dancers to join them on stage.

“Every touch that we give [an audience member], whether it’s just holding their hand or moving them across the space, gives them a story and creates a story for them,” said dancer Elizabeth Bailey.

The show relies not on sight or sound but on the felt sense of sonic experiences and visual perceptions to help make the 91st American Dance Festival Season more accessible.

This is the first performance with the company for Bailey, who has been dancing since she was 6 years old. She said the special thing about enVISION is how dancers interact with the audience.

“We have to remain present and focused on making sure they feel safe, and creating an environment that people are able to be vulnerable and open in while still feeling they’re being taken care of,” she said.

ShaLeigh Comerford, the artistic director for ShaLeigh Dance Works, said the company operates under a simple mantra: Nothing about us without us.

“[We] create work that is rooted in the power of shared experience, which is what this weekend is all about,” she said.

ShaLeigh Dance Works presents “enVISION: The Next Chapter” on Thursday, July 25, 2024, at The Fruit in Durham, N.C. The show is designed for individuals who are low-hearing, low-vision, blind and deaf.

Show inspired by dancer’s experience

The performance is Inspired by an experience one of Comerford’s colleague had. Davian Robinson, or DJ, lost his vision as a child. DJ had gone to a performance, and for the first time did not need to ask his mentor what was going on.

Upon hearing this, Comerford knew they needed to work together to change the way dancer’s approach movement and experience, and ensure impaired audience members can enjoy a show to the fullest.

“We kind of thought, could we actually expand this? Can we hear what we see? Can we see what we hear?” Comerford said. “How can we look at equity of language — this intersectionality where ASL [American Sign Language] is a very visual language, can dance hold the communicative power of that?”

Jessi Wooten, 25, the assistant rehearsal director for the company, said the show has been tough but rewarding.

“That process of constantly going: Are we being accessible to this community and the people that we’re taking through this piece?” Wooten said. “Some of that has felt challenging but it’s also been really awesome to see it all come together.”

Multiple seating options, balloons

The show will have multiple seating options such as a sound-seating area for low-vision or blind attendees and a site-seating area for those who want to have a visual experience. At some point, balloons will be handed out so audience members can feel music through their hands.

Captions will also be projected.

Hannah Marr, 28, said an integral part of working on the show is having people within the disability community come in to rehearsals every Saturday.

“They’re a huge part; we would not be able to do any of this without them,” Marr said. “They’re helping us create the show by including their stories and helping everything to unfold.”

Sierra Coleman, 24, said nearly everyone who’s come to the show has had a personal story.

“Those who view the show blindfolded, even though they’re not seeing it, they still take something with them and it’s really impactful for them,” she said.

Remaining show dates will be:

Friday, July 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s show falls on the 34th anniversary of The Americans with Disabilities Act, which protects people with disabilities from discrimination. Attendees can join in on an artist chat-back after Friday’s performance.

“One of our hopes is that people come into the theater and they’re able to share an experience,” Comerford said. “And leave as allies and advocates for these communities to provide access, and inclusion, [or] expand access and inclusion within the performing arts as we look at access itself as an aesthetic.”

Thomas Halik wears a blindfold during a performance of “enVISION: The Next Chapter” on Thursday, July 25, 2024, at The Fruit in Durham, N.C. The show is designed for individuals who are low-hearing, low-vision, blind and deaf.

The performance will take place at The Fruit, an event venue at 305 S Dillard St. Tickets can be purchased online at The Duke University Box Office.