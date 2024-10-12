Lowry exhibition 'big boost' for town

More than 15,000 people have visited the exhibition since it opened in May [BBC ]

The organisers of an exhibition exploring artist LS Lowry's links to a town and his love of the sea, say visitor numbers have "surpassed expectations".

Works loaned from The Lowry in Salford and from private collections have been on show at Berwick's Granary Gallery since May.

Lowry, who died in 1976, is known for his depictions of working-class life in industrial parts of northern England.

James Lowther, head of visual arts for the Maltings Trust, described the exhibition as a "big boost" to the town, adding: "This has been one of our most successful exhibitions ever".

LS Lowry's painting July, the Seaside, is among the collection on display in Berwick [The Estate of LS Lowry/Arts Council Collection ]

"We set ourselves a target of 12,000 visitors and we are already past 15,000," he said.

"Feedback has been really positive and we've been hearing from hotels, bed and breakfasts and shops that they've had people coming to visit just to see the exhibition."

Claire Morton, joint owner of Slightly Foxed bookshop says the exhibition has brought "a real buzz" to the town.

"We've always stocked Lowry prints and for the exhibition we stocked up on books on him too and they have all sold really well," she said.

"A lot of people don't realise that Lowry had any connection to the town and this exhibition was a great way to put Berwick on the map."

The exhibition has meant more visitors looking for Lowry prints and merchandise [Claire Morton ]

Mr Lowther says he thinks Lowry would have been pleased his attachment to Northumberland has been recognised.

"He spent a lot of time in the North East generally, in Newcastle and Sunderland, but there was something about Berwick he loved," he said.

The exhibition ends this weekend.

