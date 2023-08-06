Luisana Lopilato keeps things 'casual' in new photos wearing pillowcase: 'Beautiful'

Luisana Lopilato is keeping things "casual." (Photo via @luisanalopilato on Instagram)

Luisana Lopilato is embracing her lighthearted side.

The 36-year-old Argentine actress took to Instagram earlier this week to share a couple photos of herself rocking a white pillowcase tied with a black Gucci belt in Buenos Aires.

She paired the look with gold hoop earrings, large burgundy sunglasses and left her hair wrapped in a white towel.

Professional makeup and hair stylist Connie Garcia gave the star a simple makeup look, while fashion stylist Bernie Catoira styled the entire look.

"Just here, keeping it casual," Lopilato jokingly wrote in her caption, alongside two rolling laughing emojis. "Do you like it?"

Fans showed their love for Lopilato in the comments of her post, with many noting that she could look good in anything.

"Yes, everything looks beautiful on you," one person wrote in Spanish.

"For the love of Gucci, Luisana," another penned.

"I see potential," someone added, along with a laughing emoji. "It suits you but I don't see myself like that."

"Beautiful, Luu!" someone else shared.

"I wouldn't wear it but it looks great on you," one person joked.

"Yesss, goddess," a fan chimed in.

Lopilato is often open about her life — which she shares with her husband, 47-year-old Canadian singer Michael Bublé — with her fans on social media.

For Father's Day in June, the mom-of-four expressed gratitude for Bublé in another Instagram post.

"I feel incredibly fortunate to have you as my life partner and to watch you as a loving dad to our children," she wrote in a post that featured the "Sway" singer bonding with their children.

"Thank you for being the rock of our family, for always putting our kids' needs first and for being a consistent source of love and support in their lives."

She continued to note that her spouse was "inspiring" in the way he plays with and teaches their children, and that his love doesn't go unnoticed.

"From changing diapers to teaching them to ride a bike, every moment you spend with our children makes a difference," she penned.

"I am lucky to have you by my side, and I look forward to many more years of adventure ahead with you and our amazing family."

Lopilato also often takes to social media to connect with her fans, usually opening up about her younger self or showing a silly side to her personality.

This weekend, she shared another post that included four old photos of herself when she modelled.

"Omg, all these photos," she wrote in her caption as she reminisced about the past. "Which one do you like the most?"

Fans shared their happiness over Lopilato's throwback post in the comments of that post.

"The queen," shared Argentine model Julieta Poggio.

"Don't do this to me! I'm about to cry!!! The best memories, the most beautiful time, how nice to grow up with you," a fan penned in Spanish.

"Being Latina is special and it comes inside, a total way to live in every moment," another added. "And if something hurts you and makes you feel bad, remember, being Latina is genial."

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.