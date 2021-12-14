These internet-famous Lululemon joggers are the 'most comfortable pair of pants' ever

These Lululemon joggers are the "most comfortable pair of pants" ever (Photo via Lululemon)

Have we done it? Have we found the perfect pair of men's joggers? According to hundreds of happy Lululemon shoppers, yes, yes, we did.

A wonderful gift for any and every man on your holiday shopping list, these $138 ABC Jogger Warpstreme pants from Lululemon are designed with the brand's "anti-ball crushing" technology to provide the boys with some breathing room.

ABC Jogger Warpstreme (Photo via Lululemon)

$138 at Lululemon

The details

According to Lululemon, if you're never experienced ABC technology, "it's like moving from a cramped studio apartment to a house with a yard."

These best-selling joggers use an ergonomic gusset to remove tension from the crotch area of the pants, resulting in a more comfortable, roomier fit.

A great option for working out, lounging, or travelling, the pants are designed with four-way stretch and are crafted from a quick-drying, wrinkle-resistant fabric. They come with hidden media and coin pockets, a secure back pocket, and a drawcord waistband so that you can customize their look and fit.

The ABC Jogger Warpstreme bottoms are available in men's sizes XS to XXL and 14 versatile colours, including light green, black, and brown.

What people are saying

These "super comfortable" joggers have earned 500 five-star reviews from Lululemon shoppers, thanks to their "perfect fit" and "great construction."

"Run and buy these now in every colour!" Raves one Lululemon reviewer. "Great material and construction."

They're the "most comfortable pair of pants that I own, hands down," writes another user. "Extremely comfortable!"

ABC Jogger Warpstreme (Photo via Lululemon)

$138 at Lululemon

Shoppers say the lightweight joggers are easy to dress up or down and offer the "perfect amount of stretch."

"Not too tight, not too baggy," says one shopper, adding that they "fit great."

However, despite mostly positive reviews, some shoppers note a "white residue" appearing on the joggers after a wash cycle.

They're "great but frustrating," according to one shopper. "There's a white residue that appears in spots over the pants" after washing them.

Verdict

Dubbed the "most comfortable pair of pants" ever by Lululemon shoppers, the brand's ABC Jogger Warpstreme bottoms have earned 500 five-star reviews from shoppers, thanks to their "perfect fit" and easy-to-style design. However, a handful of shoppers note that a white residue appeared on their pants after a wash cycle, something to keep in mind before you head to checkout.

