I got a pair of Lululemon Align leggings and finally see what the hype is about

As a shopping writer, I've tried my fair share of leggings. My closet is full of cheap options from Amazon, expensive name-brand styles and everything in between. While some are comfier than others, I've never noticed that much of a difference among them, so I hadn't considered splurging on the cult-favorite Lululemon Align Leggings. How good could they really be? Oh, how wrong I was. After finally receiving a pair as a gift last year, I learned that these legendary leggings do deserve the hype.

Lululemon Lululemon Align Leggings These flattering leggings, available in sizes 0 through 20, come in four different lengths. Believe me, you'll wear them constantly. Pros Incredibly soft and comfortable

Flattering without making you feel constricted

Available in four inseams and sizes 0-20

Waistband doesn't roll down Cons Expensive

Classic colors often sell out $98 at Lululemon

I'm a fan of the brand and have other Lulu pieces, but for some reason, I never took the plunge on Align Leggings. When my sister surprised me with a pair for Christmas last year, I was excited to give them a try. My first thought? "Wow, these are soft." My second: "OMG, these are comfortable." And my third: "Why did I wait so long to get a pair?"

In the year I've had them, I've become so obsessed that I've ordered three more pairs. The four-way stretch makes them so comfortable that I hardly wear anything else. They move with me in a really amazing way; I barely notice that I'm even wearing bottoms.

These are probably the softest leggings I've ever worn, and they sculpt me in a super flattering way without feeling tight or restrictive. I love that they're sweat-wicking. And of course, they pass the squat test: I never have to worry about these leggings becoming see-through when I bend down.

These ultra-flattering high-rise leggings have a hidden pocket in the waistband that's just right for keys, cash, an ID or a credit card. The waistband stays put when I'm exercising. Sizing goes from 0 to 20, and there are four inseams to choose from: 23, 25, 28 and 31 inches.

My sister got me classic black, but I've since gotten navy, gray and army green, and I've been thinking about adding even more colors to my rotation (there are 18 shades). I've also been looking at the version with side pockets and the flared styles.

High-waisted and perfectly cut, Lululemon's Align leggings are also incredibly soft and cozy. (Lululemon)

I'm not the only one who is a fan — over 10,000 Lulu shoppers have given these bestselling leggings their seal of approval.

"These pants are actually amazing. They're so comfortable I had to look down and make sure I was wearing pants because they feel like a second skin in the best way," wrote one. (I can relate!)

"These are simply perfection for life, they are so universal. Wear to work with a sweater, transition to the gym or dinner. Great wardrobe staple," raved another.

While I haven't had any issues with the colors I've ordered, some reviewers say the quality of the material varies by style. One wrote, "I love my Aligns, but I think the nightfall color I bought is not the same quality as the navy and black ones. I'm convinced the purple ones feel thinner."

Others noted they've had some issues with pilling and seams. "Comparing the quality and material from five-plus years ago. After one wash, the seams are already coming undone. I've already ripped a pair that I didn't even have for a year. ... I have older pairs that still have the seams intact," a buyer said.

I've worn my Aligns for both workouts and lounging and haven't had any durability issues. However, I do take care to follow the washing instructions since I want them to last as long as possible. While the brand says you can tumble-dry Aligns on low, I prefer to air-dry them to prevent pilling. I did put my first pair in the dryer with my other clothes, and they pilled a bit. (Thankfully, I was able to make them look good as new with my trusty fabric shaver.) Since then, I've been strict about air-drying them and haven't had any problems.

Prices start at $98, so they're an investment, but in my opinion, they're worth it. And hey — you don't necessarily have to splurge on a full-priced pair. A bunch of Align styles are marked down in Lululemon's New Year Scores Section. So if you've been dreaming of these leggings, don't wait! I'm still mad at myself for waiting this long. Grab them while you can.

Lululemon Lululemon Align Leggings Lululemon offers a range of sophisticated colors. Choose from 18 options, including this muted blue. $98 at Lululemon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.