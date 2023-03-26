I own 10 pairs of lululemon Aligns — these are the new spring styles I'm eyeing

Shop these editor-approved lululemon Align styles for spring.

I've always been a huge lululemon fan, but since transitioning to working from home full-time in 2020, my athleisure wardrobe has definitely grown. The Canadian activewear brand has become my go-to for functional and comfortable styles, and one of my wardrobe MVPs has to be the iconic Align Pants.

At last count, I have somewhere around 10 pairs, including the different versions of leggings, joggers and bike shorts. What makes the Align collection such a winner in my books is their ultra-soft feel and lightweight, second-skin fit.

You'll likely catch me in a pair of Align leggings or joggers paired with a simple sweatshirt or oversized button-up, and once the temperature rises, I usually swap them out for the Align shorts in the 6" length. Keep reading to find out what makes these bottoms a spring must-have.

Why I love them

Designed for low-impact workouts like yoga, the Align collection is made from buttery-soft Nulu fabric that wicks away sweat and keeps you feeling cool and dry. It's also a perfect choice for everyday lounging, since the fabric offers light compression and tons of stretch.

I wear my usual lululemon size in all of the Align bottoms that I own, but if you do want a more compressive fit, I recommend sizing down. Since they all offer plenty of stretch, you can easily get away with a smaller size in this particular fabric.

'Align never disappoints'

Other shoppers agree with me in their praise for the bestselling style, as the original Align High-Rise Pant has racked up more than 7,000 five-star reviews from lululemon customers.

"So soft and lightweight! 10/10 and want to buy more in every colour," raved one reviewer.

"Bought these for hot yoga, love the super thin but still high quality fabric," added another.

"Align never disappoints," raved a third.

Given the delicate nature of the fabric, you'll just want to be careful around pets or other rough surfaces in order to minimize the chance of snags or pulls.

Now that spring has officially arrived, scroll through to shop a selection of the lululemon Align styles that I'm eyeing this season.

Align High-Rise Wide-Leg Pant 31". Image via lululemon.

$138 at lululemon

Align Ribbed High-Rise Pant 28". Image via lululemon.

$128 at lululemon

Align High-Rise Short 4". Image via lululemon.

$64 at lululemon

Align High-Rise Pant 28". Image via lululemon.

$98 at lululemon

Align Bodysuit 8". Image via lululemon.

$128 at lululemon

Align High-Rise Wide Leg Crop 23". Image via lululemon.

$128 at lululemon

Align High-Rise Mini Flared Pant. Image via lululemon.

$128 at lululemon

Align High-Rise Short 6". Image via lululemon.

$64 at lululemon

Align Bodysuit 25". Image via lululemon.

$148 at lululemon

Align High-Rise Jogger. Image via lululemon.

$118 at lululemon

Align V-Waist Pant 25". Image via lululemon.

$128 at lululemon

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.