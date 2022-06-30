This 'perfect' Lululemon tank top is just $34 right now

This week, shop the Lululemon Align Tank Top starting at just $24. Images via Lululemon.

We love a good sale—especially when it comes to high-performance workout gear.

Every Thursday, Lululemon adds new items to their We Made Too Much section, giving you the chance to get your hands on some of their most-popular pieces at some can't-miss prices. It's a great week to get your hands on some of the brand's popular Align products, like these tie dye leggings.

But Yahoo Canada editors have their eyes one We Made Too Much item in particular: the Lululemon Align Tank Top.

Align™ Tank Top (Photo via Lululemon)

$34 $68 at Lululemon

Why shoppers love it

It's no surprise why Lululemon shoppers adore the Nulu fabric used to create their line of Align products. It's super soft, breathable and weightless. But the Align Tank Top takes the cake, with its flattering V-neckline and built-in bra allowing for both comfort and support.

"This was my first Lululemon purchase and I was nervous about how it would fit," one shopper says. "But it was perfect!"

This versatile tank top can be worn for yoga and training, as well as with jeans or joggers to look cute while running errands.

"I have bought six of these and wear [or] sleep in them every day. The bra part is very supportive (could go running in these if I wanted to) and the removable pads do not shift around like in other brands' sports bras," one review reads.

lululemon Align™ Tank Top. (Photo via Lululemon)

$34 $68 at Lululemon

Shoppers love that this tank comes in a variety of colourways, from neutral hues to vibrant, bold colours.

"This tank is so comfortable and I love the colour! So vibrant! Definitely recommend," a shopper writes in their review. "Looks cute dressed up and when working out at the gym."

One shopper calls it their "most favourite top ever," adding that it looks great with casual and athletic outfits for everyday wear.

"Super soft material and good fitting," one shopper says. "I've gotten multiple compliments on it." Another added: "I did not expect it to be so comfortable."

Most shoppers recommend sizing up for this top, given the built-in bra is a bit more snug to allow for a supportive fit.

Looking for something different? Check out more from Lululemon's We Made Too Much page, and take in our top 10 favourite We Made Too Much finds below. Don't forget to check back every Thursday for our top picks of the week.

Swift Speed High-Rise Crop 21" (Photo via Lululemon)

Built for speed, these high-rise leggings will take you straight to your next personal best. They're made of slick, low-friction Luxtreme fabric and feature a comfortable cropped length.

$79 $128 at Lululemon

Align™ High-Rise Pant 25" (Photo via Lululemon)

Cozy, buttery soft, and made in the most beautiful colours, these high-rise Align leggings are ideal for yoga and lounging, and are one of Lululemon's most-coveted items.

$79 $128 at Lululemon

AirSupport Bra (Photo via Lululemon)

This sports bra is light as air (per the name) but offers incredible, full-coverage support to keep you secure all through your workout.

$69 $98 at Lululemon

Align™ High-Rise Pant with Pockets 25" (Photo via Lululemon)

Everything is better with pockets, right? These high-rise leggings are made from the brand's buttery-soft Nulu fabric and will stay put throughout your yoga flow.

$109 $138 at Lululemon

Align™ Long Sleeve Shirt (Photo via Lululemon)

Your favourite ultra-soft Nulu fabric comes in shirt-form, too. This long-sleeve top has a weightless feel, and features a flattering slim fit and cropped length.

$54 $78 at Lululemon

Swiftly Tech Racerback Tank Top 2.0 (Photo via Lululemon)

This high-performance top is made for running and training, and is one of the brand's most-popular tanks.

$29 $58 at Lululemon

Lululemon Align™ T-Shirt (Photo via Lululemon)

This breathable short-sleeve T-shirt features four-way stretch, and is made from the same buttery-soft Nulu fabric as the brand's famous Align Pants.

$49 $68 at Lululemon

Groove Pant Flare Super High-Rise (Photo via Lululemon)

Get your groove on in these super high-rise flared pants. These soft leggings made for yoga and everyday wear are sweat-wicking and retain their shape even through washes.

$69 $98 at Lululemon

Energy Longline Bra (Photo via Lululemon)

This medium support bra offers slick, low-friction support for B to D cups. Plus, it features a strappy back for airflow and comfort.

$39 $64 at Lululemon

Cates T-Shirt (Photo via Lululemon)

The Cates T-Shirt is a lightweight tee made from super-soft pima cotton fabric. It features a relaxed fit and flattering cropped length, perfect for pairing with high-waisted jeans or leggings.

$34 $48 at Lululemon

