This 'fantastic' $138 Lululemon duffle bag is bound to sell out — we're calling it

Lululemon's All Day Essentials Duffle Bag is a must-have for the gym and travel. Images via Lululemon.

In recent years, Lululemon's selection of ultra-popular bags and accessories have skyrocketed in popularity. With practical details and sporty appeal, it's no wonder that they're constantly selling out.

Anyone looking for a new gym bag or travel tote will want to take note of the Lululemon All Day Essentials Duffle Bag, which we predict will become the brand's next sellout style.

While it's technically a gym bag, this duffle bag also doubles as a weekender or a travel carry-on.

In addition to several interior and exterior pockets that make it easy to stay organized on the go, this bag also has a trolley sleeve to stay in place on top of your luggage handle. For added convenience, there's even a shoe compartment to separate dirty footwear from the rest of your gear.

The bag is available in three neutral shades (black, blue and linen), and is made with a water-repellent fabric — perfect for protecting your valuables against wet weather or just spills.

All Day Essentials Duffle Bag 32L. Image via Lululemon.

$138 at Lululemon

'Great everyday gym bag!'

According to Lululemon shoppers, this duffel bag is "very functional" and makes a "great workout bag." It's earned a solid 4-star average rating, with people praising its roomy and functional design.

"Fantastic for an athletic lifestyle. An all around fantastic gym bag," reads one review.

"Plenty of room, and separate pockets for wrist wraps, car keys and wallet," reads another.

It's "well built and designed for air travel or any other activity," one person shared, while another added that it's "perfect for weekend trips."

However, others were disappointed that the bag is somewhat "flimsy" when it isn't completely filled.

"Seemingly nice material, and appears to be well constructed, but the bag doesn’t hold its form anything like the photos," said one reviewer.

Given the popularity of Lululemon's bags (both for travel and everyday use), this tote likely won't be in stock for much longer so grab one while you still can.

