12 best lululemon bags for summer 2023, starting under $50

Whether you're hitting the farmer's market or the beach, lululemon has the perfect bag for summer.

These lululemon bags are perfect for every summer activity.

Now that summer is in full swing, social calendars everywhere are filling up with beach days, weekend getaways and summer vacation plans.

To help keep up with your busy schedule, you'll need a bag that's up to the task — and that's where lululemon comes in. The Canadian activewear brand has tons of sporty and functional options to take you everywhere from the gym to the airport in style.

Whether you're looking for a mini bag with room for just the essentials or a spacious office bag, scroll through to find 12 of our top picks for this season's best lululemon bags.

Best lululemon mini bag: Everywhere Belt Bag

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L. Image via lululemon.

The Everywhere Belt Bag has reached icon status, and for good reason. It's just the right size to hold your phone, wallet and keys, and has an adjustable strap that can be worn several ways.

$44 at lululemon

Best lululemon bag for everyday: All Night Festival Bag

All Night Festival Bag. Image via lululemon.

When you need a little extra room for your everyday routine, look to this spacious crossbody. It has a large interior compartment, plus an outer pocket for quick access to the essentials.

$84 at lululemon

Best lululemon bag for shopping: Daily Multi-Pocket Canvas Tote Bag

Daily Multi-Pocket Canvas Tote Bag. Image via lululemon.

Consider this bag a stylish and functional upgrade to the standard canvas tote bags. It has a snap closure for security, and several pockets to help keep things organized.

$68 at lululemon

Best lululemon bag for the office: Everyday Backpack 2.0

Everyday Backpack 2.0. Image via lululemon.

This versatile backpack is perfect for a day at the office — or any other adventure. It has a padded laptop pocket that fits up to 16" devices, water bottle holders, and easy-access exterior pockets.

$98 at lululemon

Best lululemon bag for the beach: Mesh Tote Bag

Mesh Tote Bag. Image via lululemon.

Heading to the beach? This mesh tote is easy to clean and has room for a swimsuit, sunscreen, towel and more.

$98 at lululemon

Best lululemon bag for the gym: Wunderlust Duffle Bag

Wunderlust Duffle Bag. Image via lululemon.

A serious workout calls for a serious gym bag. This duffle has external pockets keep your water bottle, shoes and sweaty gear separate, plus adjustable straps to hold a jacket or yoga mat in place.

$188 at lululemon

Best lululemon bag for the essentials: Easy Access Crossbody Bag

Easy Access Crossbody Bag. Image via lululemon.

Go hands-free with this cute mini crossbody that's perfect for summer. With space for your phone, keys and cards, it's ideal for the minimalist on the go.

$44 at lululemon

Best lululemon bag for weekend trips: City Adventurer Tote Bag

City Adventurer Tote Bag. Image via lululemon.

For a quick weekend getaway, reach for this expanding tote bag. It has a zippered bottom that opens up for additional storage — in case you come back with more souvenirs than expected.

$138 at lululemon

Best lululemon bag for parents: New Parent Backpack

New Parent Backpack. Image via lululemon.

Busy parents need a bag that can keep up with them, and this backpack is ready for everything. It comes with a removable changing mat, and tons of pockets to store bottles, diapers, snacks and more.

$218 at lululemon

Best lululemon bag for backpacking: 2-in-1 Travel Duffle Backpack

2-in-1 Travel Duffle Backpack. Image via lululemon.

If you're headed on an extended backpacking trip this summer, this two-in-one bag is ready to go. Use it as a duffel bag or a backpack with its hidden traps.

$218 at lululemon

Best lululemon bag for airport travel: All Day Essentials Tote Bag

All Day Essentials Tote Bag. Image via lululemon.

This roomy tote has a trolley sleeve that easily slides onto suitcase handles, so you don't have to worry about lugging it through the airport.

$118 at lululemon

Best lululemon bag for workouts: Fast and Free Running Belt

Fast and Free Running Belt. Image via lululemon.

Keep your phone and keys securely in place during your runs with this sleek belt bag. According to shoppers it's the "best exercise belt ever" and is "perfect for outdoor workouts."

$44 at lululemon

