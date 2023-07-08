12 best lululemon bags for summer 2023, starting under $50
Whether you're hitting the farmer's market or the beach, lululemon has the perfect bag for summer.
Now that summer is in full swing, social calendars everywhere are filling up with beach days, weekend getaways and summer vacation plans.
To help keep up with your busy schedule, you'll need a bag that's up to the task — and that's where lululemon comes in. The Canadian activewear brand has tons of sporty and functional options to take you everywhere from the gym to the airport in style.
Whether you're looking for a mini bag with room for just the essentials or a spacious office bag, scroll through to find 12 of our top picks for this season's best lululemon bags.
Best lululemon mini bag: Everywhere Belt Bag
The Everywhere Belt Bag has reached icon status, and for good reason. It's just the right size to hold your phone, wallet and keys, and has an adjustable strap that can be worn several ways.
Best lululemon bag for everyday: All Night Festival Bag
When you need a little extra room for your everyday routine, look to this spacious crossbody. It has a large interior compartment, plus an outer pocket for quick access to the essentials.
Best lululemon bag for shopping: Daily Multi-Pocket Canvas Tote Bag
Consider this bag a stylish and functional upgrade to the standard canvas tote bags. It has a snap closure for security, and several pockets to help keep things organized.
Best lululemon bag for the office: Everyday Backpack 2.0
This versatile backpack is perfect for a day at the office — or any other adventure. It has a padded laptop pocket that fits up to 16" devices, water bottle holders, and easy-access exterior pockets.
Best lululemon bag for the beach: Mesh Tote Bag
Heading to the beach? This mesh tote is easy to clean and has room for a swimsuit, sunscreen, towel and more.
Best lululemon bag for the gym: Wunderlust Duffle Bag
A serious workout calls for a serious gym bag. This duffle has external pockets keep your water bottle, shoes and sweaty gear separate, plus adjustable straps to hold a jacket or yoga mat in place.
Best lululemon bag for the essentials: Easy Access Crossbody Bag
Go hands-free with this cute mini crossbody that's perfect for summer. With space for your phone, keys and cards, it's ideal for the minimalist on the go.
Best lululemon bag for weekend trips: City Adventurer Tote Bag
For a quick weekend getaway, reach for this expanding tote bag. It has a zippered bottom that opens up for additional storage — in case you come back with more souvenirs than expected.
Best lululemon bag for parents: New Parent Backpack
Busy parents need a bag that can keep up with them, and this backpack is ready for everything. It comes with a removable changing mat, and tons of pockets to store bottles, diapers, snacks and more.
Best lululemon bag for backpacking: 2-in-1 Travel Duffle Backpack
If you're headed on an extended backpacking trip this summer, this two-in-one bag is ready to go. Use it as a duffel bag or a backpack with its hidden traps.
Best lululemon bag for airport travel: All Day Essentials Tote Bag
This roomy tote has a trolley sleeve that easily slides onto suitcase handles, so you don't have to worry about lugging it through the airport.
Best lululemon bag for workouts: Fast and Free Running Belt
Keep your phone and keys securely in place during your runs with this sleek belt bag. According to shoppers it's the "best exercise belt ever" and is "perfect for outdoor workouts."
