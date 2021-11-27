Lululemon's Black Friday event is ending soon — shop these in-stock picks before they're gone

Lululemon's Black Friday specials are still going strong.

Black Friday may technically be over, but there are still tons of Black Friday deals going strong in Canada — including Lululemon.

The brand's beloved products are currently available at drool-worthy prices, making now the perfect time to stock up on your favourite loungewear and activewear. And since Black Friday is the unofficial kick-off to the holiday season, it's prime time to find great holiday and Christmas gifts for everyone on your shopping list, as well.

We've scoured Lululemon's Black Friday event to find our favourite pieces still in stock that are too good to pass up! But hurry — the great scores are only available until tomorrow night, so you'll have to move fast if you want to shop them.

Perfectly Oversized Crew. Image via Lululemon.

This oversized camo-print sweatshirt is perfect for throwing on after the gym or lounging in style.

$79 $108 at Lululemon

Quilted Embrace Backpack 13L. Image via Lululemon.

This quilted backpack is made from water-repellent fabric with interior pockets and trolley-compatible sleeve for travel.

$99 $168 at Lululemon

In Alignment Straight-Strap Bra Light Support. Image via Lululemon.

This yoga-inspired bra features light support, making it ideal for A or B cups.

$39 $68 at Lululemon

The Reversible Mat 5mm Wordmark. Image via Lululemon.

This polyurethane and rubber yoga mat provides extra cushioning plus textured grip for low-sweat yoga practice.

$79 $88 at Lululemon

The Fundamental T-Shirt. Image via Lululemon

Lululemon's cotton quick-drying T-shirt is abrasion-resistant for a comfortable all-day wear.

$49 $74 at Lululemon

No Show Dry Shampoo Travel Bundle. Image via Lululemon.

This aluminum-free dry shampoo help removes sweat from your hair without leaving an unsightly white film.

$13 $28 at Lululemon

Wunder Under High-Rise Tight 28" Full-On Luxtreme. Image via lululemon.

These Wunder under tights are made from Luxtreme, a low-friction fabric with four-way stretch.

$69 $98 at Lululemon

All Yours Short Sleeve T-Shirt. Image via lululemon.

Crafted from super soft Pima cotton, the All Yours tee has a loose fit with a little extra room — and lots of comfort.

$39 $58 at Lululemon

Power Pivot Tank Top Everlux. Image via Lululemon

This power tank is designed with four way stretch from Lululemon’s breathable and “fastest drying” fabric.

$39 $58 at Lululemon

Bowline Pant 30". Image via lululemon.

If you're a fan of the ABC pant, this updated version takes the same comfort technology you know and love and gives it a modern cargo-inspired design.

$79 $138 at Lululemon

Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 28". Image via lululemon.

Made to stand up to the toughest workouts, these quick-drying leggings wick moisture away so you feel less sweaty during (and after) your workout.

$79 $98 at Lululemon

Metal Vent Tech Sleeveless 2.0. Image via lululemon.

Don't be afraid to break a sweat in this breezy tank, which features anti-stink technology to keep you smelling fresh.

$34 $68 at Lululemon

Core Backpack 2.0. Image via lululemon.

Water repellent fabric keeps your belongings safe from inclement weather, while multiple exterior and interior pockets keep your gear organized.

$99 $158 at Lululemon

