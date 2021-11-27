Lululemon's Black Friday event is ending soon — shop these in-stock picks before they're gone
Black Friday may technically be over, but there are still tons of Black Friday deals going strong in Canada — including Lululemon.
The brand's beloved products are currently available at drool-worthy prices, making now the perfect time to stock up on your favourite loungewear and activewear. And since Black Friday is the unofficial kick-off to the holiday season, it's prime time to find great holiday and Christmas gifts for everyone on your shopping list, as well.
We've scoured Lululemon's Black Friday event to find our favourite pieces still in stock that are too good to pass up! But hurry — the great scores are only available until tomorrow night, so you'll have to move fast if you want to shop them.
Perfectly Oversized Crew
This oversized camo-print sweatshirt is perfect for throwing on after the gym or lounging in style.
Quilted Embrace Backpack 13L
This quilted backpack is made from water-repellent fabric with interior pockets and trolley-compatible sleeve for travel.
In Alignment Straight-Strap Bra Light Support
This yoga-inspired bra features light support, making it ideal for A or B cups.
The Reversible Mat 5mm Wordmark
This polyurethane and rubber yoga mat provides extra cushioning plus textured grip for low-sweat yoga practice.
The Fundamental T-Shirt
Lululemon's cotton quick-drying T-shirt is abrasion-resistant for a comfortable all-day wear.
No Show Dry Shampoo Travel Bundle
This aluminum-free dry shampoo help removes sweat from your hair without leaving an unsightly white film.
Wunder Under High-Rise Tight 28" Full-On Luxtreme
These Wunder under tights are made from Luxtreme, a low-friction fabric with four-way stretch.
All Yours Short Sleeve T-Shirt
Crafted from super soft Pima cotton, the All Yours tee has a loose fit with a little extra room — and lots of comfort.
Power Pivot Tank Top Everlux
This power tank is designed with four way stretch from Lululemon’s breathable and “fastest drying” fabric.
Bowline Pant 30"
If you're a fan of the ABC pant, this updated version takes the same comfort technology you know and love and gives it a modern cargo-inspired design.
Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 28"
Made to stand up to the toughest workouts, these quick-drying leggings wick moisture away so you feel less sweaty during (and after) your workout.
Metal Vent Tech Sleeveless 2.0
Don't be afraid to break a sweat in this breezy tank, which features anti-stink technology to keep you smelling fresh.
Core Backpack 2.0
Water repellent fabric keeps your belongings safe from inclement weather, while multiple exterior and interior pockets keep your gear organized.
