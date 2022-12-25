lululemon's epic Boxing Day specials are on now: 12 picks for men & women you won't want to miss

Shop Boxing Day specials at lululemon.

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada has received compensation to create this article, and receives commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Looking to get a head start on your Boxing Day shopping? If so, you're not going to want to miss out on lululemon's epic Boxing Day event, which just kicked off.

Until Dec. 28, you can shop great finds for women and men at some of the best prices of the year — including leggings, sports bras, hoodies and more.

In case you didn't get what you wanted for Christmas or you're ready to put your gift cards to use, now is the perfect time to shop hundreds of lululemon styles before they're gone.

We've gone ahead and gathered the top picks from this year's Boxing Day event, so go ahead and add your favourites to cart. You'll want to act quickly, since these picks likely won't stay in stock for long!

High-Neck Running and Training Tank Top. Image via lululemon.

Run, jump, lift and press your way through your next workout. This breezy tank is ready for anything and helps keep you feeling cool as you train.

$19 $48 at lululemon

Hotty Hot High-Rise Skirt Long. Image via lululemon.

Hit the roads in this running skirt with a built-in liner and strategic ventilation so you can move freely. Shoppers say they're "obsessed" with the "perfect length and material" of this activewear skirt.

$39 $78 at lululemon

License to Train Linerless Short 7". Image via lululemon.

These lightweight shorts are designed for tough training sessions, with a quick-drying waistband and pockets to hold your valuables.

$59 $88 at lululemon

Warm Down Jogger 7/8 Length. Image via lululemon.

With a unique crackled finish, these aren't your average pair of joggers. However, they do still have a cozy feel and soft finish you'll love.

$69 $128 at lululemon

AirSupport Bra. Image via lululemon.

Choose from five colours in this smoothing, supportive sports bra that delivers high support for C-DDD cups. "This bra keeps everything in place when I'm running or doing yoga," raved one reviewer.

$39 $98 at lululemon

The Fundamental T-Shirt Graphic. Image via lululemon.

This wardrobe staple has a minimalist logo graphic that pairs well with jeans and loungewear alike. It has a classic fit and a cottony-soft feel that you'll want to wear on repeat.

$39 $74 at lululemon

InStill High-Rise Tight 25". Image via lululemon.

These tights are specially designed for yoga, and offer plenty of stretch and support that moves with you. They also help to smooth every curve for a perfect fit every time.

$79 $138 at lululemon

It's Rulu Run Long Sleeve Shirt. Image via lululemon.

Still love to run outdoors in the winter? Then this warm yet sweat-wicking top is the perfect addition to your wardrobe.

$49 $98 at lululemon

Pace Breaker Lined Short 9". Image via lululemon.

Break a sweat in this pair of versatile shorts. They have a classic 9" length, plus a built-in mesh liner for support.

$39 $68 at lululemon

All Powered Up Bra. Image via lululemon.

With a clasp that opens and closes, you can say goodbye to struggling to get into and out of this medium-support bra.

$49 $88 at lululemon

Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25". Image via lululemon.

These tights are made from Everlux fabric, lululemon's fastest-drying material that stays cool to the touch — even through tough workouts.

$99 $128 at lululemon

Drysense Short Sleeve Shirt. Image via lululemon.

Stay dry in this breathable T-shirt that won't cling to your skin when sweaty. Reviewers have said that they "truly love the feel of the fabric," which drapes over the body for a comfortable fit.

$39 $78 at lululemon

