Psst! The Lululemon Boxing Day event starts now: These are the top picks we're eyeing

Lululemon's Boxing Day event is on now.

The day we've all been waiting for has finally arrived: Lululemon's Boxing Day event kicks off today.

Much like Black Friday, Boxing Day grants shoppers access to some of the very best prices of the season. With many of us looking to put our holiday gift cards to good use or get a head start on your New Year's fitness, it's also the ideal time to refresh your activewear collection.

You can bet that these must-have finds will be sure to sell out quickly, so if you're on the hunt for some new fitness gear be sure to shop early. Ahead, we've picked out 12 of Lululemon's best Boxing Day finds to get you started.

Best Lululemon Boxing Day finds for women

Align™ Super-High-Rise Short 10". Image via Lululemon.

An ultra high rise keeps these shorts from rolling down as your flow, while ultra lightweight Nulu fabric lets you feel weightless coverage.

$39 $58 at Lululemon

Down for It All Vest. Image via Lululemon.

Lululemon shoppers have called this down-filled vest "a closet staple" — especially if you plan to hit the trails for a winter run.

$119 $158 at Lululemon

Wunder Under High-Rise Crop 23". Image via Lululemon.

These wear-everywhere leggings might just become your new go-to, since they can be worn for yoga, training, running and more.

$59 $88 at Lululemon

Love Tank Top. Image via Lululemon.

With a breezy, flowing fit, this cotton tank top is easy to wear when you're on the go.

$19 $38 at Lululemon

Energy Bra. Image via Lululemon.

This versatile bra has a strappy back design that lets in more air while you sweat, making it a great choice for just about any activity.

$39 $54 at Lululemon

Base Pace High-Rise Fleece Running Tight 28". Image via Lululemon.

Crush your goals in this pair of fleece-lined tights that were designed for cold-weather running.

$79 $128 at Lululemon

Best Lululemon Boxing Day finds for men

City Sweat Pullover Hoodie. Image via Lululemon.

This cozy fleece takes you to and from the gym with ease and features added stretch for comfort.

$59 $118 at Lululemon

T.H.E. Linerless Short 9". Image via Lululemon.

Train hard in this pair of top-rated shorts, which shoppers have called "very lightweight and comfortable."

$39 $68 at Lululemon

Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve Shirt 2.0. Image via Lululemon.

Built to perform, this tee is a must-have for any activewear wardrobe.

$39 $78 at Lululemon

ABC Jogger. Image via Lululemon.

For days when you're on the move, reach for these lightweight joggers that are made with Lululemon's signature ABC technology.

$89 $138 at Lululemon

Metal Vent Tech Sleeveless 2.0. Image via Lululemon.

Powered. by seamless construction, this breathable tank is the ultimate in gear for your toughest workouts.

$34 $68 at Lululemon

Textured Tech Pant. Image via Lululemon.

Anti-odour technology keeps you feeling and smelling fresh, whether you're working out, lounging at home, or out and about.

$79 $138 at Lululemon

