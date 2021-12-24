Psst! The Lululemon Boxing Day event starts now: These are the top picks we're eyeing
The day we've all been waiting for has finally arrived: Lululemon's Boxing Day event kicks off today.
Much like Black Friday, Boxing Day grants shoppers access to some of the very best prices of the season. With many of us looking to put our holiday gift cards to good use or get a head start on your New Year's fitness, it's also the ideal time to refresh your activewear collection.
You can bet that these must-have finds will be sure to sell out quickly, so if you're on the hunt for some new fitness gear be sure to shop early. Ahead, we've picked out 12 of Lululemon's best Boxing Day finds to get you started.
Best Lululemon Boxing Day finds for women
Align Super-High-Rise Short 10"
An ultra high rise keeps these shorts from rolling down as your flow, while ultra lightweight Nulu fabric lets you feel weightless coverage.
Down for It All Vest
Lululemon shoppers have called this down-filled vest "a closet staple" — especially if you plan to hit the trails for a winter run.
Wunder Under High-Rise Crop 23"
These wear-everywhere leggings might just become your new go-to, since they can be worn for yoga, training, running and more.
Love Tank Top
With a breezy, flowing fit, this cotton tank top is easy to wear when you're on the go.
Energy Bra
This versatile bra has a strappy back design that lets in more air while you sweat, making it a great choice for just about any activity.
Base Pace High-Rise Fleece Running Tight 28"
Crush your goals in this pair of fleece-lined tights that were designed for cold-weather running.
Best Lululemon Boxing Day finds for men
City Sweat Pullover Hoodie
This cozy fleece takes you to and from the gym with ease and features added stretch for comfort.
T.H.E. Linerless Short 9"
Train hard in this pair of top-rated shorts, which shoppers have called "very lightweight and comfortable."
Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve Shirt 2.0
Built to perform, this tee is a must-have for any activewear wardrobe.
ABC Jogger
For days when you're on the move, reach for these lightweight joggers that are made with Lululemon's signature ABC technology.
Metal Vent Tech Sleeveless 2.0
Powered. by seamless construction, this breathable tank is the ultimate in gear for your toughest workouts.
Textured Tech Pant
Anti-odour technology keeps you feeling and smelling fresh, whether you're working out, lounging at home, or out and about.
