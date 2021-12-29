Lululemon's Boxing Day event includes these Meghan Markle-approved leggings.

Lululemon's Boxing Day deals are still going strong. The post-holiday shopping event includes discounts on sweatshirts, tops and so much more— including a pair of royal-approved leggings. The brand’s “buttery soft” Align Pants have been a frequent go-to for Meghan Markle.

In February 2019, a pregnant Duchess of Sussex was spotted leaving the Mark Hotel in New York City post-star-studded baby shower wearing a camel-coloured Prada coat, baseball cap, and black Align leggings. Markle was photographed wearing her trusty leggings once again while walking her dogs on Vancouver Island with Archie Harrison in tow in January 2020.

Meghan Markle wears Lululemon's Align Pants while in New York City for her baby shower in 2019. (Getty Images)

If you're looking to get the royal look, there are still several colourways of the Align Pant in stock at Lululemon for less.

Align Pant - Lululemon's Boxing Day Event.

$99 $128 at Lululemon

These lightweight pants, made from Lululemon’s ultra-comfortable Nulu fabric, feature a four-way stretch with added Lycra. Whether you’re an avid gym-goer or just looking for some comfy threads to travel in, the Align pant is an activewear must.

Align Pants have also been spotted on A-list stars like Olivia Wilde, Selena Gomez and Chrissy Teigen.

With more than 4,800 five-star reviews online, Lululemon fans can’t get enough of the style and fabric which, as one reviewers says, feels like “pants sewn by angels.”

Align Pants "28 - Lululemon Boxing Day Event

$99 $128 at Lululemon

“My absolute favourite pair of leggings I own,” one customer wrote. “The feel is amazing, they move with you and absolutely no tugging - Align stays in place.”

“I was recommended to buy this during pregnancy,” another echoed. “I found this the most comfortable legging, [such] soft fabric, but at the same time, it shapes you perfectly giving you a nice figure.”

We've gathered more picks from Lululemon's Boxing Day deal that are still in stock but you'll have to hurry—sizes are selling fast!

Lululemon Align Long Sleeve Shirt Boxing Day event

This slim fit “weightless” shirt is perfect for your next yoga flow.

$54 $78 at Lululemon

Lululemon Ready to Rulu High-Rise Jogger Crop- Boxing Day Event

Slip into these joggers and get ready to relax or travel in style.

$79 $108 at Lululemon

All Yours Tank Top- Lululemon Boxing Day Event

This “super-soft” tank features four-way stretch so you can stay comfortable while you move.

$24 $44 at Lululemon

Lululemon Perfectly Oversized Crew- Boxing Day Event

Stay cozy in this oversized sweatshirt with "bum-covering" length.

$79 $108 at Lululemon

Lululemon Align Reversible Bra Light Support- Boxing Day event

This "buttery soft" bra provides just enough support for you to feel secure while you move. Ideal for A/B cups.

$39 $58 at Lululemon

Lululemon Cashlu Sweater Wrap- Boxing Day event

This luxe wrap is a stylish alternative to throwing on a hoodie post work-out.

$119 $158 at Lululemon

