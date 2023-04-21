This Lululemon tote is 'perfect' for travel — and we predict it's going to sell out

Lululemon's expandable City Adventurer Tote Bag is the ideal travel bag.

Lululemon may be best known for their celeb-approved activewear styles, but if you've been sleeping on their selection of bags, they're definitely worth checking out.

Of course there's the viral Everywhere Belt Bag, but if you'd rather something with a bit more room, the City Adventurer Tote Bag should be on your radar.

With the spring and summer travel season beginning to pick up, now's the perfect time to get your hands on this roomy Lululemon tote.

This bag has been called the "perfect airplane tote," making it a must-have for your next vacation.

Like Longchamp's Le Pliage expantable tote, it features a zippered compartment that expands to make room for all of your travel essentials. However, unlike the Longchamp bag that rings in at $345, Lululemon's version is less than half the price at $138.

In addition to several interior and exterior pockets that make it easy to stay organized while travelling, this bag also has a trolley sleeve to stay in place on top of your luggage handle.

The bag is available in three neutral shades (black, navy and linen), and is made with a water-repellent fabric — perfect for protecting your valuables against wet weather or just spills.

The City Adventurer Tote Bag has a woven luggage strap. Image via Lululemon.

$138 at Lululemon

'Perfect for travelling'

Although this tote bag has only received a handful of customer reviews, it's already won over Lululemon shoppers with its convertible design. Earning a 4.4-star average rating, it's quickly becoming a top choice for travel, the gym and everyday use.

"This bag is perfect for travel," shared one five-star reviewer. "I use mine for all my must needs! I love how it expands as needed!"

"Perfect size to carry around the street, airport, gym or work! I absolutely am obsessed," another added.

New parents have also raved that this tote is "working perfectly as a diaper bag."

However, others were disappointed that there's no laptop compartment or water bottle pocket — two features that many other travel bags do include.

"[My] only wish would be a double zipper on the front pocket and a padded spot for a laptop," shared one reviewer.

Given the popularity of Lululemon's bags (both for travel and everyday use), we predict that this tote likely won't be in stock for much longer.

