Lululemon's Cyber Monday specials are here — 30+ best things to buy, from belt bags to holiday gifts
You don't want to miss out on these deals — they're selling out fast!
Cyber Monday 2023 is here, and Lululemon just kicked off their special prices — the brand's Cyber Week specials are unbeatable, and you'll want to grab 'em while you still can. Whether you're an aspiring yogi, a 10K veteran or need to pick up a gift or two ahead of the holidays, this is your chance to snag hundreds of lululemon items at great prices. Ahead, we've gathered more than 30 men's and women's styles worth your wish list (and pulling out your wallet for). To shop our editor's picks and win the "best gift award" this Christmas, scroll below — but hurry, the Cyber Monday event ends tonight!
Team Canada Quilted Mittens$39$68Save $29
Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Fleece$39$64Save $25
Wunder Puff Cropped Vest$179$228Save $49
Team Canada Future Legacy Mini Belt Bag$19$38Save $19
Clippable Card Pouch$19$34Save $15
Glyde 2-in-1 Adaptable Jacket$89$198Save $109
Everywhere Belt Bag (Large)$39$52Save $13
Commission Long-Sleeve Shirt$59$118Save $59
Chargefeel Low Women's Workout Shoe$89$178Save $89
Go Getter Padded Weekender Bag 34L$129$218Save $89
Straight-Leg Mid-Rise Pant Luxtreme$99$138Save $39
Fast and Free High-Rise Tight 25"$99$138Save $39
ABC Jogger$99$138Save $39
Team Canada Future Legacy Men's Days Shade Ball Cap$29$38Save $9
Never Lost Keychain$14$20Save $6
Groove High-Rise Split-Hem Flared Pant$89$128Save $39
Drysense Hoodie$79$118Save $39
Court Rival High-Rise Skirt$54$88Save $34
Align Tank Top$39$68Save $29
Metal Vent Tech Short-Sleeve Shirt 2.0$49$78Save $29
Ribbed Nulu Asymmetrical Yoga Tank Top$39$68Save $29
Wunderlust Belt Bag 1.8L$39$64Save $25
Align High-Rise Pant$69$98Save $29
Textured Knit Half-Zip Sweater$119$168Save $49
Align High-Rise Short (6-inch)$49$64Save $15
Blissfeel 2 Women's Running Shoe$99$198Save $99
City Adventurer Backpack 21L$89$138Save $49
Soft Knit Overshirt$79$128Save $49
Back in Action Long-Sleeve Shirt$39$68Save $29
Double-Handle Canvas Tote Bag$24$44Save $20
Wunder Puff Super-Cropped Jacket$119$138Save $19
Align Bra Light Support$29$58Save $29
Commission Slim-Fit Pant$99$138Save $39
Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L Fleece$49$74Save $25
Now, keep scrolling to snag these deals — and don't hesitate because other shoppers might beat you to it.
Team Canada Quilted Mittens
There's no denying it: winter is coming. Get a head-start on your cold-weather wardrobe (and save a buck while you're at it) and pick up these cute Team Canada mittens for under $40. They're "cozy and comfy," writes one shopper. "[They make] us Canadians proud at the same time."
Shop the Team Canada Quilted Mittens in two colours.
Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Fleece
Similar to the OG belt bag, this one will carry all your essentials while adding a cute 'n' cozy touch to your winter 'fits.
Save $25 on this Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Fleece.
Wunder Puff Cropped Vest
A cute and cozy choice for the upcoming colder months, lululemon's Wunder Puff Cropped Vest is made from water-repellent and windproof fabric and features 600-fill-power goose-down insulation.
Shop the Wunder Puff Cropped Vest in four colours.
Team Canada Future Legacy Mini Belt Bag
Each purchase of this belt bag contributes to supporting Canadian athletes through the Canadian Olympic Foundation & Paralympic Foundation of Canada.
Save $19 on this Team Canada Future Legacy Mini Belt Bag.
Clippable Card Pouch
You can attach this pouch to a keychain, belt loop or bag for quick 'n' easy access to your cards, cash and coins.
This pouch has a keyring for convenient clipping.
Glyde 2-in-1 Adaptable Jacket
This versatile two-in-one jacket can be worn cropped or full-length to match your mood or outfit. The jacket is made from structured, heavy-weight twill fabric that's water-resistant and windproof.
Shop the Glyde 2-in-1 Adaptable Jacket in two colours.
Everywhere Belt Bag (Large)
This belt bag has a little more room than the original, perfect for longer excursions or day trips.
This belt bag has a two-way zipper mechanism.
Commission Long-Sleeve Shirt
This shirt's fabric is treated with a plant seed-based finish, which will provide a sweat-wicking effect.
Shop the Commission Long-Sleeve Shirt in five different colours.
Chargefeel Low Women's Workout Shoe
Get the best of both worlds with dual-density cushioning — delivering the bounce needed for running and the support required for training.
These shoes are available in four colours and sizes 5-10.5.
Go Getter Padded Weekender Bag 34L
This big ol' bag is loaded with cool features, including a document sleeve, an exterior padded pocket (for a 16" laptop) and a zippered pocket with a hidden trolley sleeve.
Save $89 on this Go Getter Padded Weekender Bag 34L.
Straight-Leg Mid-Rise Pant Luxtreme
These pants will effortlessly elevate your look without sacrificing comfort, allowing you to dress them up or down — take your pick from eight different colours.
Shop the Straight-Leg Mid-Rise Pant Luxtreme in eight colours.
Fast and Free High-Rise Tight 25"
Take home these fan-favourite high-rise leggings in eight colours — but hurry, sizes are going fast!
Shop the Fast and Free High-Rise Tight 25" in eight colours.
ABC Jogger
These pants have a waistband drawcord that can be worn inside or out, along with convenient features like a hidden back pocket and front pockets with hidden phone and coin sleeves.
These have a tapered fit that is not to be confused with "tight."
Team Canada Future Legacy Men's Days Shade Ball Cap
This men's ball cap is a great gift idea for the upcoming holiday season. Shop the Team Canada style in four colours.
Shop the Team Canada Future Legacy Men's Days Shade Ball Cap in four colours.
Never Lost Keychain
A cute little stocking stuffer for the upcoming holiday season, this on-sale logo keychain is available in tcolours.
Shop the Never Lost Keychain in three on-sale colours.
Groove High-Rise Split-Hem Flared Pant
Slip into these funky, high-rise, split-flare pants that'll be super soft and comfy whether you're going for a walk, lounging around, or travelling.
These pants are 32.5-inches long.
Drysense Hoodie
This hoodie features anti-stink technology, so it won't cling and better yet — actually feels good against sweaty skin.
Shop the Drysense Hoodie in two colours.
Court Rival High-Rise Skirt
Rock this skirt on or off the court, featuring a dual-entry pocket in the liner that can hold a tennis ball or your phone.
This skirt is in a longer length.
Align Tank Top
This versatile tank can be worn at the gym, on a hike or with a pair of jeans — it'll quickly become a staple.
This tank has a built-in shelf bra for extra support.
Metal Vent Tech Short-Sleeve Shirt 2.0
Designed to withstand the toughest of workouts, this men's tee is perfect for running and training.
Shop the Metal Vent Tech Short-Sleeve Shirt 2.0 in four colours.
Ribbed Nulu Asymmetrical Yoga Tank Top
This asymmetrical tank top will offer something different with its off-the-shoulder design, bringing a unique twist to your collection of tanks.
This tank provides light support for A/B cups.
Wunderlust Belt Bag 1.8L
Snug and compact, this bag effortlessly hugs your body for a perfect fit — wear it around your waist or toss it over your shoulder!
Save $25 on this Wunderlust Belt Bag 1.8L.
Align High-Rise Pant
These lightweight leggings are buttery-soft and perfect for low-impact workouts.
These leggings feature a hidden waistband pocket for a card or key.
Textured Knit Half-Zip Sweater
This half-zip sweater is crafted from warm, soft cotton-blend fabric — perfect for feeling cozy on those chilly days.
This sweater is available in three colours.
Align High-Rise Short (6-inch)
These shorts are ideal for low-impact workouts like yoga (or simply lounging around) — they're sweat-wicking and breathable, ensuring ultimate comfort.
The light colours of these shorts are lined for proper coverage.
Blissfeel 2 Women's Running Shoe
These shoes will make walks, runs and hikes easy with it's springy cushioning that'll bounce you right back.
These shoes are available in six colours and sizes 5-11.5.
City Adventurer Backpack 21L
Perfect for any adventure, this backpack comes with a subtle exterior water bottle pocket. This way, you can have easy access to H2O, whether you're walking to work or working out.
Save $49 on this City Adventurer Backpack 21L.
Soft Knit Overshirt
This is a twist on the classic flannel, featuring stretchy, quick-drying fabric that effortlessly moves with you, making it extra comfy.
This overshirt features secure chest pockets.
Back in Action Long-Sleeve Shirt
This versatile shirt has a loose fit with a bit of extra room, making it the perfect choice for walks, the dance studio or just tackling daily errands.
This shirt is longer in the back for extra coverage.
Double-Handle Canvas Tote Bag
With a 17-litre capacity, this canvas shopper is just right for toting groceries, your laptop, commuting essentials and beyond.
This tote is available in two colours.
Wunder Puff Super-Cropped Jacket
No hiding your outfit with this puffer! The super-cropped version of the OG Wunder Puff jacket features a cinchable waist to keep in the heat.
This puffer is available in seven colours and in sizes 0-14.
Align Bra
Just like the rest of the Align collection, this bra promises an incredibly soft and weightless feel. And with a four-way stretch, it has an extra touch of flexibility.
This bra is best suited for A/B cup sizes.
Commission Slim-Fit Pant
These chino pants are ready for action, featuring hidden pockets and stretchy fabric to fit in with your daily life.
These pants are 34-inches long and available in 13 colours.
Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L Fleece
When you need a bit more space, go for the cozy vibes of the larger fleece belt bag, which can fit 1L more!
Save $25 on this Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L Fleece.
