Lululemon's Cyber Monday specials are here — 30+ best things to buy, from belt bags to holiday gifts

a bunch of discounted Lululemon items
Best Lululemon gift ideas to pick up during Cyber Monday. (Photos via Lululemon)

Cyber Monday 2023 is here, and Lululemon just kicked off their special prices — the brand's Cyber Week specials are unbeatable, and you'll want to grab 'em while you still can. Whether you're an aspiring yogi, a 10K veteran or need to pick up a gift or two ahead of the holidays, this is your chance to snag hundreds of lululemon items at great prices. Ahead, we've gathered more than 30 men's and women's styles worth your wish list (and pulling out your wallet for). To shop our editor's picks and win the "best gift award" this Christmas, scroll below — but hurry, the Cyber Monday event ends tonight!

Quick Overview
Now, keep scrolling to snag these deals — and don't hesitate because other shoppers might beat you to it.

Team Canada Quilted Mittens

There's no denying it: winter is coming. Get a head-start on your cold-weather wardrobe (and save a buck while you're at it) and pick up these cute Team Canada mittens for under $40. They're "cozy and comfy," writes one shopper. "[They make] us Canadians proud at the same time."

lululemon

Team Canada Quilted Mittens

$39$68Save $29

Shop the Team Canada Quilted Mittens in two colours.

$39 at lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Fleece

Similar to the OG belt bag, this one will carry all your essentials while adding a cute 'n' cozy touch to your winter 'fits.

Lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Fleece

$39$64Save $25

Save $25 on this Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Fleece.

$39 at Lululemon

Wunder Puff Cropped Vest

A cute and cozy choice for the upcoming colder months, lululemon's Wunder Puff Cropped Vest is made from water-repellent and windproof fabric and features 600-fill-power goose-down insulation.

lululemon

Wunder Puff Cropped Vest

$179$228Save $49

Shop the Wunder Puff Cropped Vest in four colours.

$179 at lululemon

Team Canada Future Legacy Mini Belt Bag

Each purchase of this belt bag contributes to supporting Canadian athletes through the Canadian Olympic Foundation & Paralympic Foundation of Canada.

lululemon

Team Canada Future Legacy Mini Belt Bag

$19$38Save $19

Save $19 on this Team Canada Future Legacy Mini Belt Bag.

$19 at lululemon

Clippable Card Pouch

You can attach this pouch to a keychain, belt loop or bag for quick 'n' easy access to your cards, cash and coins.

lululemon

Clippable Card Pouch

$19$34Save $15

This pouch has a keyring for convenient clipping.

$19 at lululemon

Glyde 2-in-1 Adaptable Jacket

This versatile two-in-one jacket can be worn cropped or full-length to match your mood or outfit. The jacket is made from structured, heavy-weight twill fabric that's water-resistant and windproof.

lululemon

Glyde 2-in-1 Adaptable Jacket

$89$198Save $109

Shop the Glyde 2-in-1 Adaptable Jacket in two colours.

$89 at lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag (Large)

This belt bag has a little more room than the original, perfect for longer excursions or day trips.

lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag (Large)

$39$52Save $13

This belt bag has a two-way zipper mechanism.

$39 at lululemon

Commission Long-Sleeve Shirt

This shirt's fabric is treated with a plant seed-based finish, which will provide a sweat-wicking effect.

lululemon

Commission Long-Sleeve Shirt

$59$118Save $59

Shop the Commission Long-Sleeve Shirt in five different colours.

$59 at lululemon

Chargefeel Low Women's Workout Shoe

Get the best of both worlds with dual-density cushioning — delivering the bounce needed for running and the support required for training.

lululemon

Chargefeel Low Women's Workout Shoe

$89$178Save $89

These shoes are available in four colours and sizes 5-10.5.

$89 at lululemon

Go Getter Padded Weekender Bag 34L

This big ol' bag is loaded with cool features, including a document sleeve, an exterior padded pocket (for a 16" laptop) and a zippered pocket with a hidden trolley sleeve.

lululemon

Go Getter Padded Weekender Bag 34L

$129$218Save $89

Save $89 on this Go Getter Padded Weekender Bag 34L.

$129 at lululemon

Straight-Leg Mid-Rise Pant Luxtreme

These pants will effortlessly elevate your look without sacrificing comfort, allowing you to dress them up or down — take your pick from eight different colours.

lululemon

Straight-Leg Mid-Rise Pant Luxtreme

$99$138Save $39

Shop the Straight-Leg Mid-Rise Pant Luxtreme in eight colours.

$99 at lululemon

Fast and Free High-Rise Tight 25"

Take home these fan-favourite high-rise leggings in eight colours — but hurry, sizes are going fast!

lululemon

Fast and Free High-Rise Tight 25"

$99$138Save $39

Shop the Fast and Free High-Rise Tight 25" in eight colours.

$99 at lululemon

ABC Jogger

These pants have a waistband drawcord that can be worn inside or out, along with convenient features like a hidden back pocket and front pockets with hidden phone and coin sleeves.

lululemon

ABC Jogger

$99$138Save $39

These have a tapered fit that is not to be confused with "tight."

$99 at lululemon

Team Canada Future Legacy Men's Days Shade Ball Cap

This men's ball cap is a great gift idea for the upcoming holiday season. Shop the Team Canada style in four colours.

lululemon

Team Canada Future Legacy Men's Days Shade Ball Cap

$29$38Save $9

Shop the Team Canada Future Legacy Men's Days Shade Ball Cap in four colours.

$29 at lululemon

Never Lost Keychain

A cute little stocking stuffer for the upcoming holiday season, this on-sale logo keychain is available in tcolours.

lululemon

Never Lost Keychain

$14$20Save $6

Shop the Never Lost Keychain in three on-sale colours.

$14 at lululemon

Groove High-Rise Split-Hem Flared Pant

Slip into these funky, high-rise, split-flare pants that'll be super soft and comfy whether you're going for a walk, lounging around, or travelling.

lululemon

Groove High-Rise Split-Hem Flared Pant

$89$128Save $39

These pants are 32.5-inches long.

$89 at lululemon

Drysense Hoodie

This hoodie features anti-stink technology, so it won't cling and better yet — actually feels good against sweaty skin.

lululemon

Drysense Hoodie

$79$118Save $39

Shop the Drysense Hoodie in two colours.

$79 at lululemon

Court Rival High-Rise Skirt

Rock this skirt on or off the court, featuring a dual-entry pocket in the liner that can hold a tennis ball or your phone.

lululemon

Court Rival High-Rise Skirt

$54$88Save $34

This skirt is in a longer length.

$54 at lululemon

Align Tank Top

This versatile tank can be worn at the gym, on a hike or with a pair of jeans — it'll quickly become a staple.

lululemon

Align Tank Top

$39$68Save $29

This tank has a built-in shelf bra for extra support.

$39 at lululemon

Metal Vent Tech Short-Sleeve Shirt 2.0

Designed to withstand the toughest of workouts, this men's tee is perfect for running and training.

lululemon

Metal Vent Tech Short-Sleeve Shirt 2.0

$49$78Save $29

Shop the Metal Vent Tech Short-Sleeve Shirt 2.0 in four colours.

$49 at lululemon

Ribbed Nulu Asymmetrical Yoga Tank Top

This asymmetrical tank top will offer something different with its off-the-shoulder design, bringing a unique twist to your collection of tanks.

lululemon

Ribbed Nulu Asymmetrical Yoga Tank Top

$39$68Save $29

This tank provides light support for A/B cups.

$39 at lululemon

Wunderlust Belt Bag 1.8L

Snug and compact, this bag effortlessly hugs your body for a perfect fit — wear it around your waist or toss it over your shoulder!

lululemon

Wunderlust Belt Bag 1.8L

$39$64Save $25

Save $25 on this Wunderlust Belt Bag 1.8L.

$39 at lululemon

Align High-Rise Pant

These lightweight leggings are buttery-soft and perfect for low-impact workouts.

lululemon

Align High-Rise Pant

$69$98Save $29

These leggings feature a hidden waistband pocket for a card or key.

$69 at lululemon

Textured Knit Half-Zip Sweater

This half-zip sweater is crafted from warm, soft cotton-blend fabric — perfect for feeling cozy on those chilly days.

lululemon

Textured Knit Half-Zip Sweater

$119$168Save $49

This sweater is available in three colours.

$119 at lululemon

Align High-Rise Short (6-inch)

These shorts are ideal for low-impact workouts like yoga (or simply lounging around) — they're sweat-wicking and breathable, ensuring ultimate comfort.

lululemon

Align High-Rise Short (6-inch)

$49$64Save $15

The light colours of these shorts are lined for proper coverage.

$49 at lululemon

Blissfeel 2 Women's Running Shoe

These shoes will make walks, runs and hikes easy with it's springy cushioning that'll bounce you right back.

lululemon

Blissfeel 2 Women's Running Shoe

$99$198Save $99

These shoes are available in six colours and sizes 5-11.5.

$99 at lululemon

City Adventurer Backpack 21L

Perfect for any adventure, this backpack comes with a subtle exterior water bottle pocket. This way, you can have easy access to H2O, whether you're walking to work or working out.

lululemon

City Adventurer Backpack 21L

$89$138Save $49

Save $49 on this City Adventurer Backpack 21L.

$89 at lululemon

Soft Knit Overshirt

This is a twist on the classic flannel, featuring stretchy, quick-drying fabric that effortlessly moves with you, making it extra comfy.

lululemon

Soft Knit Overshirt

$79$128Save $49

This overshirt features secure chest pockets.

$79 at lululemon

Back in Action Long-Sleeve Shirt

This versatile shirt has a loose fit with a bit of extra room, making it the perfect choice for walks, the dance studio or just tackling daily errands.

lululemon

Back in Action Long-Sleeve Shirt

$39$68Save $29

This shirt is longer in the back for extra coverage.

$39 at lululemon

Double-Handle Canvas Tote Bag

With a 17-litre capacity, this canvas shopper is just right for toting groceries, your laptop, commuting essentials and beyond.

lululemon

Double-Handle Canvas Tote Bag

$24$44Save $20

This tote is available in two colours.

$24 at lululemon

Wunder Puff Super-Cropped Jacket

No hiding your outfit with this puffer! The super-cropped version of the OG Wunder Puff jacket features a cinchable waist to keep in the heat.

lululemon

Wunder Puff Super-Cropped Jacket

$119$138Save $19

This puffer is available in seven colours and in sizes 0-14.

$119 at lululemon

Align Bra

Just like the rest of the Align collection, this bra promises an incredibly soft and weightless feel. And with a four-way stretch, it has an extra touch of flexibility.

lululemon

Align Bra Light Support

$29$58Save $29

This bra is best suited for A/B cup sizes.

$29 at lululemon

Commission Slim-Fit Pant

These chino pants are ready for action, featuring hidden pockets and stretchy fabric to fit in with your daily life.

lululemon

Commission Slim-Fit Pant

$99$138Save $39

These pants are 34-inches long and available in 13 colours.

$99 at lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L Fleece

When you need a bit more space, go for the cozy vibes of the larger fleece belt bag, which can fit 1L more!

Lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L Fleece

$49$74Save $25

Save $25 on this Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L Fleece.

$49 at Lululemon

