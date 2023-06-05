Perfect travel bag? This Lululemon bag 'feels secure' — and it's under $50

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Lululemon's Easy Access Crossbody Bag is a must have for summer.

If you're on the hunt for a compact crossbody bag that doubles as a great Father's Day gift idea, check out Lululemon's newest offering: the Easy Access Crossbody Bag.

In what might just be the next bag to take over from the ultra popular Everywhere Belt Bag, this mini crossbody is brand new to the Lululemon site, but it's already winning over shoppers with its convenient design.

At just $44, keep scrolling to find out why the Easy Access Crossbody might just become your new must-have for summer.

The details

Lululemon's Easy Access bag is made from water-repellant fabric and measures just 4.9" x 2" x 6.9" — perfect for days when you only want to carry the essentials with you.

The bag has an adjustable shoulder strap for comfortable carrying, a zippered main compartment, and an exterior pocket for easy access to your cards or keys.

The bag is currently available in four shades for summer: Prism Wash, Twilight Rose, Kohlrabi Green and black. However, given the popularity of Lululemon's bags, we don't expect these colours to stick around for too long.

'The perfect size bag'

Despite being a new arrival, Lululemon shoppers have already fallen for this convenient crossbody bag. It's racked up a 4.2-star average rating, with customers calling it "the perfect size bag."

"This is an excellent small bag," raved another. It's "great for carrying essentials when walking/hiking etc.," they added.

If you're heading on vacation, you might want to add this bag to your packing list, as shoppers say that it "feels secure" while travelling too.

"Fits passport and phone well!" shared a reviewer.

While the bag boasts a 1.5L capacity that's similar to the Everywhere Belt Bag, some shoppers found that it wasn't large enough for their needs.

"Too small unfortunately... Barely fits a phone and a small wallet," shared one reviewer.

To buy or not to buy?

If you're someone who travels light, then the Easy Access Crossbody Bag could be just the thing to add to your summer shopping list. It has a convenient crossbody strap for days when you want to go hands free, and just enough space to hold your wallet and phone — perfect as a Father's Day gift idea for the dad on the go.

However, if you're hoping for a bag with room for more than just the essentials, you'll want to check out Lululemon's selection of larger bags and backpacks instead.

