This popular Lululemon backpack is perfect for travel — and it's finally back in stock

The Lululemon Everyday Backpack 2.0 is back in stock in two colours.

If you're looking for a new backpack for school or work, you may want to consider Lululemon's Everyday Backpack 2.0. After being sold out for several weeks, the popular backpack is back in stock in two colours.

The Everyday Backpack 2.0 is a shopper favourite thanks to its water-repellant material and laptop-friendly capacity. We have a feeling this restocked backpack, currently available in black and navy, will sell out again soon — so you'll have to move fast if you want to snap it up.

Lululemon Everyday Backpack 2.0 in Black

$98 at Lululemon

The details

This backpack is made from water-repellant fabric with 23L capacity. A padded pocket protects your 16" laptop while interior pockets are big enough to fit all of the essentials. Plus, there's an exterior water bottle pouch to give you easy access whether you're on your commute or walking home from the gym.

'My new favourite travel backpack!'

Another perk of the Everyday Backpack 2.0? It has a trolley-friendly sleeve so this bag is a breeze to bring on vacation and can be easily secured to your suitcase handle.

"My new favourite travel backpack! This backpack has plenty of space for all carry-on essentials," wrote one reviewer. "It fits perfectly under the seat in front of you on a plane and the straps do not hurt my skin or shoulders while walking through the airport. It also has a strap to slip over your luggage handle that is secure."

Lululemon Everyday Backpack 2.0 in True Navy

$98 at Lululemon

What people are saying

With more than 400 reviews and a 4.2 star rating, shoppers say the Everyday Backpack 2.0 is "totally waterproof and so durable."

I never need to worry about it getting wet or dirty because it is so easy to clean. I use it every day for school and it is just perfect for fitting everything I need," raved a reviewer. "Big but not bulky, light but durable, athletic but versatile!"

"I bought this backpack for college. The other day I ran through a torrential downpour and not a single drop of water seeped inside the bag. My classmates had soaked notebooks, textbooks and laptops. Buy this bag!" added another.

While most shoppers love the 2.0 version of this bag, some would like to see a bit more padding in the laptop pocket.

"There should be additional padding at the bottom of the backpack to keep my laptop a little more protected," suggested one shopper.

Verdict

If you're looking for a reliable backpack for school, work or travel, this large but sleek backpack from Lululemon may fit the bill — just make sure to shop it before it sells out again!

However, if you're looking for something with a lot of padding, you may want to keep looking.

