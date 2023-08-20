I put Lululemon's new $78 backpack to the test — Honest review of the Everywhere Backpack

I bought Lululemon's Everywhere Backpack: Here's my honest review. (Photos via Lululemon)

Back to school is just around the corner, and while I may not be heading to class, a good backpack is still a must-have on my shopping list.

With some last-minute summer travel coming up and the need for a bag large enough to hold my work laptop, I ended up settling on Lululemon's new Everywhere Backpack. Keep reading for my full review of the bag, plus whether or not it's worth its $78 price tag.

💵 Price: $78 CAD/$78 USD

⏰ Used for: Two weeks

⭐ My rating: 5/5

🛍️ Reasons to buy: If you're looking for a spacious backpack that can hold your daily essentials, including laptops up to 16".

✋ Reasons to avoid: If you prefer a bag with more organization, as this bag only has an interior laptop sleeve and a small front pocket.

Available in black, tan and baby blue, the Everywhere Backpack is my top pick for students or busy professionals this fall. It has a spacious 22L capacity, and has a built-in laptop sleeve (it fits devices up to 16") to keep your laptop safe during your commute.

The backpack is made from water-repellent fabric to protect your valuables, and has convenient side pockets for quick access to your water bottle and small items. If the design seems familiar, the exterior pocket is also a similar size and shape to the iconic Everywhere Belt Bag — just with a lot more space.

Retailing for $78, it's also Lululemon's most functional and affordable full-sized backpack.

Why I love it

While there are many reasons to love this everyday backpack, there are a few reasons why I'll be reaching for this one time and time again. First, the side pockets are actually large enough to hold a full-size water bottle — I even managed to fit a 40oz. (1,182 mL) Hydro Flask, which will be perfect for staying hydrated on planes and on the road.

I'm also a big fan of the roomy interior, which has more than enough room for my 15" MacBook, my headphones, my planner and any other office essentials.

My only regret about this backpack is that I wish I had waited a couple of weeks to make my purchase, because soon after I received my order, it was released in the adorable Blue Linen shade.

My Lululemon backpack filled with office essentials, plus plenty of room to spare.

What others are saying

Despite being a new arrival on the Lululemon site, the Everywhere Backpack has earned an impressive 4.6-star average rating from reviewers. Shoppers have been loving its practical design, with one reviewer calling it the "BEST backpack for kids and adults."

It's "the perfect size," they write. "Amazing high quality backpack for my daughter going into grade 6. I wish we got one for her sooner."

Another reviewer was impressed that it was able to hold "two laptops, a lunchbox and a set of workout clothes."

However, unlike some of Lululemon's other backpacks, this one "doesn’t have a strap on the back for travel/carryon handle." Some reviewers also admitted that they "wish there were a few more pockets inside."

Luckily, Lululemon also has more backpacks if this one doesn't suit your lifestyle.

