This $44 Lululemon belt bag is the 'best bag ever' for summer travel — here's why

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Lululemon's viral Everywhere Belt Bag is now available in new designs for summer.

Lululemon's cult-favourite Everywhere Belt Bag was just restocked in new colours (photos via Lululemon).

Show of hands: Do you (A) already own Lululemon's Everywhere Belt Bag, or (B) know at least one person who does? My guess is probably yes. And you know what, I'm going to chalk that up to good ol' Canadian patriotism. Support local businesses!

Anyways, my point is that every other person under the sun seems to own Lululemon's $44 belt bag, and if you take a look at the reviews, it's easy to understand why.

The water-repellent bag has racked up more than 15,000 reviews and an average rating of 4.7 stars from shoppers, many of whom describe it as the "perfect" travel accessory. Available in 16 cute colours and prints — including a snazzy new prism print for summer — read on to learn why the belt bag deserves a spot on your summer wishlist.

The details

Lululemon's Everywhere Belt Bag is made from water-repellant fabric and measures just 7.5" x 2" x 5" — a perfect size for running errands, bringing to the airport and hitting the trails.

A new, updated version of the bag comes with an even longer strap for added versatility. The belt bag features an exterior zippered pocket and interior pockets to keep you organized.

A 'must-add to your collection'

One shopper, who describes the Everywhere bag as "durable and versatile," calls it a "stylish" accessory for those wanting to keep their wallet and keys close by. "I [use it] for travelling," and it's "really functional," they write.

It's the "perfect" crossbody bag, echoes another. A "must-add to your collection."

A third Lululemon shopper says the Everywhere Belt Bag "changed everything."

"I absolutely love this bag," they say. "It can fit all my necessities inside and more. [...] The fabric is a great material; when it gets dirty, it can be wiped right off. The Belt Bag matches all my outfits and makes it so I don't have to carry a large purse everywhere."

While fans have dubbed the Lululemon crossbody the "best bag ever," some reviewers miss the old design of the strap. "I find myself constantly adjusting the length because the two elastic bands don't hold the strap in place securely enough."

The verdict

Dubbed the "perfect" on-the-go bag by Lululemon shoppers, the brand's Everywhere Belt Bag has become one of the internet's most sought-after bags. However, while reviewers say the belt bag is "really functional" and "durable," not all shoppers love the design of its strap.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.