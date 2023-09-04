Lululemon just dropped tons of new arrivals for fall — including the Wunder Puff

Lululemon dropped new arrivals that are perfect for fall. (Photos via Lululemon)

When Lululemon releases new arrivals, you know it's going to be a good day. As a self-proclaimed Lulu fanatic, I promise to deliver nothing but the best of the What's New section.

Whether you're heading back to school or just trying to refresh your fall athleisure collection, I've got you covered. I spy tons of new cozy tops, transitional jackets, functional bottoms, and fun accessories.

To revamp your wardrobe, keep scrolling to discover 12 of the most promising pieces from the latest arrivals.

Wunder Puff Jacket (Photo via Lululemon)

This warm, down-filled puffer features a drawstring at the waist and hem, allowing you to add some shape to the silhouette and prevent wind from sneaking through.

$298 at Lululemon

Wunder Puff Cropped Vest (Photo via Lululemon)

For the days that aren't quite *freezing* cold, you can opt for this vest version of the Wunder Puff instead. The loose fit gives you some room to play around with layers.

$228 at Lululemon

Ribbed Merino Wool-Blend Beanie (Photo via Lululemon)

Keep your ears nice 'n' toasty while looking extra cute in this slouchy toque made of a wool-blend fabric.

$54 at Lululemon

V-Waist Cropped Tennis Tank Top (Photo via Lululemon)

You can rock this tennis tank on and off the court. It has a built-in bra for extra coverage and support.

$78 at Lululemon

V-Waist Mid-Rise Tennis Skirt (Photo via Lululemon)

You can grab the matching tennis skirt if you want to rock the whole get-up. It's lightweight and sweat-wicking, perfect if you plan on serving some sportiness.

$88 at Lululemon

Soft Jersey Half Zip (Photo via Lululemon)

This half-zip will quickly become your go-to on chill days. It's super soft, lightweight, and can be worn with virtually anything.

$98 at Lululemon

Rain Rebel Jacket (Photo via Lululemon)

Rainy autumn days have nothing on this sleek rain jacket. Since it's waterproof and windproof, it will keep you protected on wet 'n windy days.

$228 at Lululemon

Shoulder Cut-Out Yoga Shirt (Photo via Lululemon)

This spicy yoga number will surely spruce up your athleisure collection. It's cropped right above the waist, pairing perfectly with high-waisted bottoms.

$78 at Lululemon

Soft Knit Overshirt (Photo via Lululemon)

Think of this overshirt as an elevated flannel. It has four-way stretch for optimal comfort and zippered pockets to secure your little essentials.

$128 at Lululemon

Align Zip-Front Bodysuit (Photo via Lululemon)

You will probably find yourself living in this versatile one-piece all season long — you can layer it with sweaters, cardigans, blazers, and more.

$158 at Lululemon

City Sleek Barrel-Leg Pant (Photo via Lululemon)

These mid-rise pants are the perfect dressy jean-style bottoms that you can wear to the office or dress down to run errands.

$138 at Lululemon

Relaxed-Fit Jacket (Photo via Lululemon)

This understated jacket is designed to keep the wind and rain at bay. The soft fleece backing will keep you warm, while the underarm vents will prevent things from getting too sweaty.

$248 at Lululemon

For more fall-ready finds like these, browse Lululemon's Women's What's New or Men's What's New sections.

