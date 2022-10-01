Lululemon's viral Scuba hoodie just got a cold-weather makeover

Lululemon Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Fleece Hoodie in smoked spruce (Photo via Lululemon)

If you're looking for an ultra-cozy wardrobe addition as temperatures continue to dip — you might want to check out Lululemon.

This past spring, Lululemon's Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie went viral — and now, the Canadian brand has given the popular hoodie a cold-weather makeover.

The details

While people living in colder climates will require a coat when temperatures plummet, this cozy fleece is categorized as "outerwear" on the Lululemon site, so it's cozy enough to wear by itself during crisp fall days.

The hoodie features the same large kangaroo pocket and boxy shape of the traditional Scuba hoodie. It also features a thoughtful elastic zipper pull, which can also double as a hair elastic in a pinch.

When it comes to caring for this piece, it's as easy to clean as it is comfortable. Simply machine wash on cold and tumble dry on low.

'A cozy fall staple'

While this product is relatively new, reviewers are already praising the cozy style.

"This is so comfy and warm. I LOVE this version of the Scuba," raves one reviewer. "The quality is amazing — it’s a splurge but worth it."

"The hoodie has an inner layer to break the wind and it actually works. I’m in a hockey arena about four nights a week and I’ve worn this twice now... and it kept me perfectly warm," adds another.

'It's perfect!'

If you're looking for a more oversized fit, shoppers recommended sizing up. Despite being a boxy fit, most customers found the style to feel slightly restrictive due to the wind-breaking layer.

"Love this fuzzy version of the Scuba! My top size is small but I always order a size up because I like an oversized fit. I got the M/L in this and it’s perfect!," says one shopper. "The material is soft and warm, and feels very quality. There is an inside lining that is smooth and sleek feeling. Essentially a built in warmth layer. Can’t wait to wear this all fall and winter.

"Only negative thing I have to say is, because of the material, it is not as stretchy as the regular sweatshirts so size up if that might be an issue for you!" adds another.

The verdict

If you're looking for the perfect piece to layer in colder months, the Lululemon Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Fleece Hoodie is a cozy companion as the weather gets colder — but many customers recommend sizing up if you're looking for an oversize fit.

