I tried Lululemon's 'most supportive' leggings ever: Here's what I thought

Lululemon's new Instill Tight is the latest must-have for yoga. Image courtesy of Lululemon.

Lululemon recently unveiled the newest addition to their lineup of leggings — and I got the chance to put them to the test.

Designed to fit like a second skin during your yoga practice, the Instill Tights provide a figure-hugging fit that stays in place while you flow. They’re made with a new SmoothCover fabric, which features high Lycra content — making them Lululemon’s most supportive yoga leggings yet.

Instill Tight in Black. Image via Lululemon.

Despite only launching a few short days ago, the Instill Tights have already been racking up five-star reviews from shoppers.

“From an avid Align owner, I didn't think it was possible to create something softer but they have done it and gone beyond,” reads one five-star review. “These pants are the definition of feeling supported and I seriously can't take them off!”

“Got to wear these through two hot yoga classes. They felt snug and secure, but not overwhelmingly tight. The fit feels just right,” shared another.

Due to their snug and supportive fit, some shoppers recommend sizing up in order to get the best fit.

“These pants are super cute and soft. I’m a curvy woman and I love how it holds everything in the right places. I would size up just one size since they are snug,” one reviewer said.

First impressions

As a self-professed Align junkie, I wasn’t quite sure whether the new Instill Tights would hold a candle to my preferred leggings of choice. When they arrived though, I was impressed by their ultra-soft feel and thick fabric that has a similar feel to Aligns — only slightly thicker.

I put the Instill Tights to the test with an at-home yoga practice.

Once the leggings were on, they certainly feel more compressive than the Align Pant, which are known for their weightless feel. I put them to the test with a quick home yoga flow, and was happy to find that they held in place and didn't require any adjustment as I moved. I also liked how the 25" inseam hit just above my ankles without any bunching the way many other leggings fit my frame.

I'm not personally the biggest fan of the curved seam across the hips, but it's a minor design detail that can be hidden under a longer length top if needed. They're also still thin enough for visible panty lines, so if you're planning on wearing these leggings out and about, you'll want to stick with seamless underwear whenever possible.

While I wouldn't go so far as to call these leggings the "most supportive" ever, they're definitely more supportive than many other options that are designed specifically for yoga. If you're someone who practices yoga daily, I can see these becoming a new go-to style — even if they are a bit of a splurge at $128.

If you're considering picking up a pair of the leggings for yourself, you can shop the Instill leggings in sizes 0 to 14. If you’re considering trying out a pair for yourself, shop all five colours below.

Instill High-Rise Tight in Violet Verbena. Image via Lululemon.

Instill High-Rise Tight in Auric Gold. Image via Lululemon.

Instill High-Rise Tight in True Navy. Image via Lululemon.

Instill High-Rise Tight in Copper Brown. Image via Lululemon.

Instill High-Rise Tight in Black. Image via Lululemon.

