Last-minute shopper? You can still snag these gifts from lululemon
Yahoo Lifestyle Canada has received compensation to create this article, and receives commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
The holidays are almost here — and that means that time is running out to pick up your last-minute gifts.
In case you're still on the hunt, lululemon has you covered — shoppers in Canada and the U.S. have time to place their orders online and still have them arrive by Christmas Eve — just be sure to check out before 11:59 p.m. PST on Dec. 20 (2:59 a.m. EST on Dec. 21) to get them on time.
As an added bonus, lululemon's extended holiday return policy is now in effect, meaning that any orders placed until Dec. 24 have until Jan. 22 to make a return or exchange (because you never know).
Ready to cross those last few items off your list? Scroll through to find the best last-minute lululemon gift ideas that are sure to be a hit this holiday season.
lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25"
These lightweight leggings have a barely-there feel that makes them a top choice for yoga or just lounging at home.
lululemon Soft Knit Overshirt
This knit shirt offers a technical take on the classic flannel, and features stretchy, quick-drying fabric that moves with you. It's great for layering, or wearing on its own.
lululemon Scuba Oversized Funnel Neck Half Zip
You can bundle up for the season in this half-zip sweater, which las a cozy funnel neckline rather than a hood. Shop it in nine fun colours, including yellow, red,and neon pink.
luulemon ABC Pull-On Pant
These pull-on pants have the look of chinos or khakis, but the technical fabric and comfort of your favourite activewear. They're also wrinkle-resistant, so they're easy to throw on and go.
luulemon Wunder Train Longline Bra Foil
If your workout attire could use a little sparkle this holiday season, this longline bra has a subtle sheen you'll love. Plus, sweat-wicking fabric ensures you stay cool and dry during your workout.
lululemon Always In Motion Boxer 5" 5 Pack
For a classic stocking stuffer idea, this set of five boxer briefs is a winning choice. They feature a five-inch inseam, and quick-drying fabric for comfort while working out or on the go.
lululemon Define Jacket
Designed for life on the move, this figure-hugging jacket can be worn year-round. It has strategic ventilation to keep you cool, and thumb holes for extra coverage in chilly weather.
lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Fleece
This faux sherpa bag is a wintery update on the iconic Everywhere Belt Bag. It has the same spacious interior and convertible belt strap, plus a soft exterior that's perfect for the season.
lululemon Textured Knit Crewneck Sweater
Made from a textured, cotton-blend fabric, this sweater adds winter warmth without all the bulk to your wardrobe.
lululemon Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant Nulu
These yoga pants have an ultra high rise that keeps you feeling supported, paired with a flattering flared silhouette. Wear them for yoga, or busy days on the go.
lululemon City Sweat Pullover Hoodie
You can never have too many hoodies on hand, and this soft and stretchy version is made with cozy French terry fabric.
lululemon Close-Fit Wool-Blend Ribbed Knit Beanie
This wool-blend hat contains merino wool, which is naturally breathable and soft against skin, while helping to retain warmth.
Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.