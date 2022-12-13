Last-minute shopper? You can still snag these gifts from lululemon

There's still time to place your last-minute holiday orders at lululemon.

The holidays are almost here — and that means that time is running out to pick up your last-minute gifts.

In case you're still on the hunt, lululemon has you covered — shoppers in Canada and the U.S. have time to place their orders online and still have them arrive by Christmas Eve — just be sure to check out before 11:59 p.m. PST on Dec. 20 (2:59 a.m. EST on Dec. 21) to get them on time.

As an added bonus, lululemon's extended holiday return policy is now in effect, meaning that any orders placed until Dec. 24 have until Jan. 22 to make a return or exchange (because you never know).

Ready to cross those last few items off your list? Scroll through to find the best last-minute lululemon gift ideas that are sure to be a hit this holiday season.

Align High-Rise Pant 25". Image via lululemon.

These lightweight leggings have a barely-there feel that makes them a top choice for yoga or just lounging at home.

$98 at lululemon

Soft Knit Overshirt. Image via lululemon.

This knit shirt offers a technical take on the classic flannel, and features stretchy, quick-drying fabric that moves with you. It's great for layering, or wearing on its own.

$128 at lululemon

Scuba Oversized Funnel Neck Half Zip. Image via lululemon.

You can bundle up for the season in this half-zip sweater, which las a cozy funnel neckline rather than a hood. Shop it in nine fun colours, including yellow, red,and neon pink.

$118 at lululemon

ABC Pull-On Pant. Image via lululemon.

These pull-on pants have the look of chinos or khakis, but the technical fabric and comfort of your favourite activewear. They're also wrinkle-resistant, so they're easy to throw on and go.

$138 at lululemon

Wunder Train Longline Bra Foil, Medium Support, C/D Cup. Image via lululemon.

If your workout attire could use a little sparkle this holiday season, this longline bra has a subtle sheen you'll love. Plus, sweat-wicking fabric ensures you stay cool and dry during your workout.

$74 at lululemon

Always In Motion Boxer 5" 5 Pack. Image via lululemon.

For a classic stocking stuffer idea, this set of five boxer briefs is a winning choice. They feature a five-inch inseam, and quick-drying fabric for comfort while working out or on the go.

$118 at lululemon

Define Jacket. Image via lululemon.

Designed for life on the move, this figure-hugging jacket can be worn year-round. It has strategic ventilation to keep you cool, and thumb holes for extra coverage in chilly weather.

$128 at lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Fleece. Image via lululemon.

This faux sherpa bag is a wintery update on the iconic Everywhere Belt Bag. It has the same spacious interior and convertible belt strap, plus a soft exterior that's perfect for the season.

$64 at lululemon

Textured Knit Crewneck Sweater. Image via lululemon.

Made from a textured, cotton-blend fabric, this sweater adds winter warmth without all the bulk to your wardrobe.

$138 at lululemon

Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant Nulu. Image via lululemon.

These yoga pants have an ultra high rise that keeps you feeling supported, paired with a flattering flared silhouette. Wear them for yoga, or busy days on the go.

$128 at lululemon

City Sweat Pullover Hoodie. Image via lululemon.

You can never have too many hoodies on hand, and this soft and stretchy version is made with cozy French terry fabric.

$128 at lululemon

Close-Fit Wool-Blend Ribbed Knit Beanie. Image via lululemon.

This wool-blend hat contains merino wool, which is naturally breathable and soft against skin, while helping to retain warmth.

$48 at lululemon

