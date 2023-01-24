$38 Lululemon mini belt bag is a '10 out of 10' wardrobe staple — here's why

The Lululemon belt bag is always sold out — but shoppers say the mini version is even better (photos via Lululemon).

This year, I am prioritizing quality over quantity, and I know I am not alone. As a consequence of the economy, the environment, and, personally, closet space, everything I invest in needs to be multifunctional, including accessories.

Seeing that versatility is at the top of the agenda, it's no surprise that I have my eye on Lululemon's Mini Belt Bag.

A compact version of the brand's viral Everywhere Belt Bag, the mini bag has been dubbed "the best" accessory for outdoor activities, travelling, hands-free errands and more.

To see why shoppers call it a "10 out of 10" bag and take one home before it (inevitably) sells out, scroll below.

Mini Belt Bag in black (photo via Lululemon)

$38 at Lululemon

While Lululemon may be best known for its classic one-litre belt bag, the 0.7-litre mini version is on track to become the brand's next viral style.

Measuring a compact 18cm x 4cm x 10.5cm (7.1" x 1.6" x 4.1"), the mini belt bag has an extendable strap for waist or crossbody wear and is crafted from an outdoors-friendly water-repellent fabric.

Similar to the larger belt bag, the mini version has an interior pocket for small items and an easy-access exterior pocket to house your essentials.

'Perfect gym buddy'

An affordable favourite among Lululemon shoppers, the mini belt bag has racked up 400 reviews and an average rating of 4.4 stars.

Shoppers say the mini bag is the "perfect size" for outdoor activities like hiking and skiing.

It "holds just enough," says one reviewer. "I have the original too, but I prefer the shape and texture of this mini bag," they say. It's "the best!"

The bag is the "perfect gym buddy," writes another. My "phone, keys, lip gloss and sunnies all fit — no problem."

Mini Belt Bag (photo via Lululemon)

$38 at Lululemon

A third shopper says they're "shocked at how much [they] love it."

"I wanted the [Everywhere Belt Bag] but wasn't lucky enough to get one," they write. Instead, "I got the mini and figured I wouldn't find a lot of use for it, but I was in love with the colour."

"It fits everything I need," they continue. "It has great stretch. I like the open back pocket for my phone and [I get] constant compliments."

Despite shoppers calling it a "10 out of 10" bag, many reiterate that it is smaller than the brand's original belt bag and advise tempering expectations about its size and capacity.

It's "a bit small compared to the regular Everywhere Belt Bag," according to one reviewer, "but has sufficient room for keys, cardholders and [your] phone."

The verdict

Dubbed the "perfect gym buddy" by Lululemon shoppers, the brand's Mini Belt Bag is "the best" on-the-go accessory for hiking, outdoor activities and sweaty workout sessions. Ringing in at just $38, the bag is one of Lululemon's more affordable accessories, giving you a classic Lululemon style without the financial investment. However, some shoppers say the bag is on the smaller side and advise waiting until the Everywhere Belt Bag is back in stock if you're looking to store more than just the essentials.

Want to see what else Lululemon has in store? Scroll below to shop some of the best Lululemon bags of the season.

Team Canada Future Legacy Mini Belt Bag in sonic pink (Photo via Lululemon)

$38 at Lululemon

Crossbody Camera Bag 2L (photo via Lululemon)

$84 at Lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Fleece (photo via Lululemon)

$64 at Lululemon

Clean Lines Belt Bag 2L (photo via Lululemon)

$64 at Lululemon

Crossbody with Nano Pouch 2L (photo via Lululemon)

$88 at Lululemon

City Adventurer Crossbody Bag 2.5L (photo via Lululemon)

$64 at Lululemon

