11 of the best self-care Mother’s Day gifts we're loving from lululemon

Treat Mom to these lululemon Mother's Day gift ideas.

If there's anyone who could use a little extra pampering, it's moms. They're the multitasking, hardworking heroes in just about every family, so when Mother's Day rolls around there's no better time to show her your appreciation.

In case you're looking for the perfect gift idea for the moms, moms-to-be or mother figures in your life, lululemon has you covered with their selection of top-notch self-care picks. From buttery-soft workout gear and loungewear to plush yoga mats, there's something for every kind of mom.

Ahead, we've gathered ten top gift ideas that can help her decompress and enjoy every moment this Mother's Day and beyond.

Merino Wool Short Sleeve Wrap. Image via lululemon.

Whether it's worn post-workout, while travelling, or just relaxing at home, this cozy wrap sweater is a truly versatile wardrobe staple. It's made from lightweight merino wool and even has pockets for added comfort.

$158 at lululemon

Double Roller. Image via lululemon.

This double foam roller set helps melt away post-workout soreness, and can be used on your back, arms, and legs. Use the exterior roller to massage your arms and legs, and pull out the interior roller to release tension in your back.

$58 at lululemon

Softstreme Relaxed High-Rise Pant. Image via lululemon.

These softly draped pants are calling for a cozy day of relaxation. They feature a waistband that's inspired by classic trousers, which help you feel put together and ultra comfortable.

$138 at lululemon

Long Rectangle Scarf. Image via lululemon.

Temperatures may be rising, but there's never a bad time to wear a scarf. This one is designed to be not too heavy and not too light for warmth and coverage any time of year.

$48 at lululemon

The Hot/Cold Bottle 17oz. Image via lululemon.

This insulated stainless steel bottle features a single-touch open-and-close lid for easy one-handed drinking on the go. It's also double-walled and vacuum-insulated to help keep your drink at the right temperature.

$44 at lululemon

InStill High-Rise Tight 25". Image via lululemon.

If your mom loves yoga, she'll be sure to appreciate this pair of soft and supportive leggings. With smoothing fabric that feels like a second skin and four-way stretch, they're are easy to wear on repeat.

$138 at lululemon

Blissfeel Women's Running Shoe. Image via lululemon.

For those who prefer a long run to a stretch session, lululemon's new Blissfeel running shoes are the perfect gift. Tuned foam cushioning softens landings while breathable mesh uppers keep feet feeling cool.

$198 at lululemon

Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie. Image via lululemon.

The classic Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie now comes in a fresh minty shade that's perfect for spring.

$118 at lululemon

Take Form Yoga Mat 5mm. Image via lululemon.

Whether she's a beginner or an expert yogi, this textured mat adds an extra layer of cushion to any yoga practice. Its innovative 3D-texture helps you feel your way around the mat and stay centred in poses without looking down.

$148 at lululemon

Lightweight Cropped Track Jacket. Image via lululemon.

This track jacket is easy to throw on and go anywhere from a morning hike to everyday errands. It's also wind and water-resistant

$148 at lululemon

MIRROR Basic. Image via lululemon.

If you're looking to truly spoil her this Mother's Day, the MIRROR home gym is a winning gift idea. This interactive, smart home gym streams live and on-demand fitness classes in a variety of workout genres to keep workouts fresh.

$1,720 $1,895 at lululemon

