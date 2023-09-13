lululemon dropped a new casual collection for fall — and we want it all
Discover new and exciting silhouettes to add to your wardrobe.
We all recognize lululemon as the go-to activewear brand we know and love, even when we're not particularly *active.* For those like me who appreciate athleisure no matter the occasion, the day has finally come; lululemon has come out with a casual collection — "an ode to personal style."
The new Fall 2023 collection was designed to provide classic basics you'll want to reach for repeatedly. The pieces will deliver comfort and confidence simultaneously, and personally, I couldn't ask for anything more.
Not to be dramatic, but you're about to experience lululemon in a whole new light with these elevated silhouettes. There are many new items to add to your wardrobe this season, from shirts and jackets to skirts and pants.
This structured, heavyweight skirt will hit just below the knee, pairing perfectly with knee-high or ankle boots.
Relaxed-Fit Twill Blazer
This relaxed-fit blazer has discreet front pockets and a hidden interior pocket to carry all the essentials.
Ribbed Wool-Blend Turtleneck
The perfect layering piece, this tight turtleneck will contour your body and look great on its own or underneath vests and jackets.
Softstreme Oversized-Fit Long-Sleeve Henley
If you're seeking softness, you've found it here. This comfy henley has knit cuffs for an extra-cozy feel.
Glyde 2-in-1 Adaptable Jacket
This versatile jacket can be worn long or short — just remove the bottom panel to switch up the silhouette for a cropped look.
Twill Utility Jacket
This water-repellent jacket has a relaxed fit that can be dressed up or down, depending on the day.
Slim-Tapered Twill Trouser
Made from the same material as the twill jacket, these pants are sweat-wicking and lightly structured for total comfort. They can also be dressed up or down, and you can effortlessly pair them with the jacket, too.
Hold Tight Long-Sleeve Shirt
This shirt is breathable, stretchy and sits at the perfect length — not too short or long. It's super soft, so you'll probably want to wear it every day.
Smooth Fit Pull-On High-Rise Pant
The beauty of these flared pants is that they look sophisticated, but they feel like leggings thanks to their pull-on style.
Merino Wool-Blend Cardigan
This wool-blend cardigan is the epitome of coziness. You can wear it buttoned up or down, and it'll be an extra layer of warmth on chilly days.
Lightweight Knit Long-Sleeve Polo Shirt
Designed for "levelled up leisure," this piece is lightweight and comfortable for everyday wear — when you want to look good without trying too hard.
