lululemon dropped a new casual collection for fall — and we want it all

The Fall 2023 collection from lululemon encapsulates timeless, comfortable pieces. (Photos via lululemon)

We all recognize lululemon as the go-to activewear brand we know and love, even when we're not particularly *active.* For those like me who appreciate athleisure no matter the occasion, the day has finally come; lululemon has come out with a casual collection — "an ode to personal style."

The new Fall 2023 collection was designed to provide classic basics you'll want to reach for repeatedly. The pieces will deliver comfort and confidence simultaneously, and personally, I couldn't ask for anything more.

Not to be dramatic, but you're about to experience lululemon in a whole new light with these elevated silhouettes. There are many new items to add to your wardrobe this season, from shirts and jackets to skirts and pants.

A-Line High-Rise Wrap Skirt

A-Line High-Rise Wrap Skirt (Photo via lululemon)

This structured, heavyweight skirt will hit just below the knee, pairing perfectly with knee-high or ankle boots.

$198 at lululemon

Relaxed-Fit Twill Blazer (Photo via lululemon)

This relaxed-fit blazer has discreet front pockets and a hidden interior pocket to carry all the essentials.

$198 at lululemon

Ribbed Wool-Blend Turtleneck (Photo via lululemon)

The perfect layering piece, this tight turtleneck will contour your body and look great on its own or underneath vests and jackets.

$98 at lululemon

Softstreme Oversized-Fit Long-Sleeve Henley (Photo via lululemon)

If you're seeking softness, you've found it here. This comfy henley has knit cuffs for an extra-cozy feel.

$128 at lululemon

Glyde 2-in-1 Adaptable Jacket (Photo via lululemon)

This versatile jacket can be worn long or short — just remove the bottom panel to switch up the silhouette for a cropped look.

$198 at lululemon

Twill Utility Jacket (Photo via lululemon)

This water-repellent jacket has a relaxed fit that can be dressed up or down, depending on the day.

$178 at lululemon

Slim-Tapered Twill Trouser (Photo via lululemon)

Made from the same material as the twill jacket, these pants are sweat-wicking and lightly structured for total comfort. They can also be dressed up or down, and you can effortlessly pair them with the jacket, too.

$138 at lululemon

Hold Tight Long-Sleeve Shirt (Photo via lululemon)

This shirt is breathable, stretchy and sits at the perfect length — not too short or long. It's super soft, so you'll probably want to wear it every day.

$68 at lululemon

Smooth Fit Pull-On High-Rise Pant (Photo via lululemon)

The beauty of these flared pants is that they look sophisticated, but they feel like leggings thanks to their pull-on style.

$158 at lululemon

Merino Wool-Blend Cardigan (Photo via lululemon)

This wool-blend cardigan is the epitome of coziness. You can wear it buttoned up or down, and it'll be an extra layer of warmth on chilly days.

$178 at lululemon

Lightweight Knit Long-Sleeve Polo Shirt (Photo via lululemon)

Designed for "levelled up leisure," this piece is lightweight and comfortable for everyday wear — when you want to look good without trying too hard.

$158 at lululemon

