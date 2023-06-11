Lululemon's ultra-popular belt bag got a Pride month update — and it's selling fast

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The bag is part of Lululemon's new Pride collection.

Lululemon's ultra-popular belt bag comes in a new print for Pride month.

June is Pride Month, and Lululemon is one of the latest brands showing their support for the LGBT community with their new Pride collection.

Designed in collaboration with the brand's LGBTQ2IA+ People Network, it features bold and colourful new takes on some Lululemon classics — and the collection is selling fast.

Sizes have already begun selling out in many of the new pieces from the Pride collection, so you'll want to act quickly if you plan on adding them to your wardrobe. Prices start at $48 for summer accessories and go up to $148 for cozy sweats.

Ahead, shop the entire Lululemon Pride collection, and grab your favourites before they're gone.

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L. Image via Lululemon.

This updated take on the ultra-popular Everywhere Belt Bag is bound to sell out — so grab yours while it's still in stock.

$48 at Lululemon

Pace Breaker Linerless Short 7". Image via Lululemon.

These breathable men's shorts are designed for running and training, and have a lightweight and quick-drying fabric for comfort.

$78 at Lululemon

Perfectly Oversized Crew. Image via Lululemon.

Shoppers have been loving this roomy sweatshirt, as sizes are already limited in both the black and white versions.

$118 at Lululemon

5 Year Basic T-Shirt. Image via Lululemon.

This fan favourite T-shirt is made from soft and comfortable cotton for all day long wear.

$68 at Lululemon

Align High-Rise Pant 25". Image via Lululemon.

Buttery soft Align fabric means you can flow through your yoga practice without distractions, or lounge comfortably in these lightweight leggings.

$108 at Lululemon

Men's Days Shade Ball Cap. Image via Lululemon.

This baseball cap adds the finishing touch to any casual outfit, with an adjustable back closure for a custom fit.

$48 at Lululemon

Relaxed High-Rise Jogger. Image via Lululemon.

These soft and cozy joggers are designed for everyday wear, and feature a high rise and a relaxed fit.

$128 at Lululemon

City Sweat Pullover Hoodie. Image via Lululemon.

Add this soft and stretchy hoodie to your collection of loungewear styles that you'll be wearing on repeat.

$128 at Lululemon

All Yours T-Shirt. Image via Lululemon.

This bright and colourful graphic tee has a relaxed fit that pairs well with jeans, leggings, or bike shorts this summer.

$68 at Lululemon

City Sweat Jogger. Image via Lululemon.

With a classic, tapered fit and soft, French terry fabric, these essential joggers are a must-have for any wardrobe.

$128 at Lululemon

Hotty Hot High-Rise Short 4". Image via Lululemon.

Hit the trails in this pair of lightweight running shorts that have a high rise and a comfortable, roomy fit through the thighs.

$78 at Lululemon

