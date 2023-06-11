Lululemon's ultra-popular belt bag got a Pride month update — and it's selling fast
The bag is part of Lululemon's new Pride collection.
June is Pride Month, and Lululemon is one of the latest brands showing their support for the LGBT community with their new Pride collection.
Designed in collaboration with the brand's LGBTQ2IA+ People Network, it features bold and colourful new takes on some Lululemon classics — and the collection is selling fast.
Sizes have already begun selling out in many of the new pieces from the Pride collection, so you'll want to act quickly if you plan on adding them to your wardrobe. Prices start at $48 for summer accessories and go up to $148 for cozy sweats.
Ahead, shop the entire Lululemon Pride collection, and grab your favourites before they're gone.
Everywhere Belt Bag 1L
This updated take on the ultra-popular Everywhere Belt Bag is bound to sell out — so grab yours while it's still in stock.
Pace Breaker Linerless Short 7"
These breathable men's shorts are designed for running and training, and have a lightweight and quick-drying fabric for comfort.
Perfectly Oversized Crew
Shoppers have been loving this roomy sweatshirt, as sizes are already limited in both the black and white versions.
5 Year Basic T-Shirt
This fan favourite T-shirt is made from soft and comfortable cotton for all day long wear.
Align High-Rise Pant 25"
Buttery soft Align fabric means you can flow through your yoga practice without distractions, or lounge comfortably in these lightweight leggings.
Men's Days Shade Ball Cap
This baseball cap adds the finishing touch to any casual outfit, with an adjustable back closure for a custom fit.
Relaxed High-Rise Jogger
These soft and cozy joggers are designed for everyday wear, and feature a high rise and a relaxed fit.
City Sweat Pullover Hoodie
Add this soft and stretchy hoodie to your collection of loungewear styles that you'll be wearing on repeat.
All Yours T-Shirt
This bright and colourful graphic tee has a relaxed fit that pairs well with jeans, leggings, or bike shorts this summer.
City Sweat Jogger
With a classic, tapered fit and soft, French terry fabric, these essential joggers are a must-have for any wardrobe.
Hotty Hot High-Rise Short 4"
Hit the trails in this pair of lightweight running shorts that have a high rise and a comfortable, roomy fit through the thighs.
Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.