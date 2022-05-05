This Lululemon bra is the 'best bra ever' according to shoppers — and it's only $39

The Lululemon Free to Be Serene Longline Bra Light Support is a shopper-approved pick for spring and summer.

Smart shoppers know that Thursday is the day to browse Lululemon's We Made Too Much page.

If you didn't know, every Thursday, the retailer adds a slew of new picks to their We Made Too Much section — and this week's new additions feature some of the brand's most-coveted items, like their Align Bra and Fast and Free Shorts, as well as some under-the-radar scores, like this ribbed bodysuit.

This week, Yahoo Canada editors are eyeing one We Made Too Much item in particular: the Free to Be Serene Longline Bra Light Support.

Free to Be Serene Longline Bra Light Support (Photo via Lululemon)

$39 $64 at Lululemon

Why shoppers love it

This bra provides comfortable, high-coverage support for C and D cups, and is made from low-friction Luxtreme fabric.

Shoppers say they "love it."

"I like the longline length, [which offers] a bit more coverage for me," one shopper said.

Another shopper said that it feels like you're wearing nothing, while still being supported.

"I like the length and support," a review reads. "It covers a good amount of skin so you can wear it with high-waist pants and a light jacket for early morning workouts."

One person calls it "the best bra ever," adding that it's "super comfy and pretty."

"This is hands down the most comfortable Lululemon sports bra I own to date," a shopper said. "I have so many others that are fine, not the most comfortable and tighter fits, but this one is the best."

According to reviews, this versatile bra is perfect for many different types of activities, from high-impact cardio to weight lifting. Some shoppers mention that it might feel snug at first, but stretches after some wear.

Looking for something different? Check out more from Lululemon's We Made Too Much page, and peep 10 more of our favourite We Made Too Much finds below. Don't forget to check back every Thursday for our top picks of the week.

Ribbed Yoga Bodysuit (Photo via Lululemon)

This is your new go-to bodysuit, made from soft, ribbed Luxtreme fabric for the most comfortable support through your yoga practice.

from $29 $78 at Lululemon

Wunder Train Bra (Photo via Lululemon)

This sports bra, ideal for C and D cups, is powered by fast-drying, medium-support Everlux fabric.

from $29 $54 at Lululemon

Adapt and Align Bra (Photo via Lululemon)

This Align Bra is made from that same deliciously soft Nulu fabric you already know and love.

$39 from $58 at Lululemon

Ventlight Zippered Jumpsuit (Photo via Lululemon)

Make getting dressed (and looking cool) easy with this zippered jumpsuit, made from breathable WovenAir fabric and featuring a relaxed fit.

$109 $158 at Lululemon

Fast and Free High-Rise Short 8" (Photo via Lululemon)

Experience pure running freedom with these high-rise shorts made from weightless Nulux fabric.

from $44 $74 at Lululemon

Ear Loop Face Mask 3 Pack (Photo via Lululemon)

This non-medical face mask is comfortable for everyday wear, made from breathable Luxtreme fabric and featuring adjustable ear loops.

$19 $38 at Lululemon

Swiftly Tech Long Sleeve Shirt 2.0 (Photo via Lululemon)

The Swiftly Tech collection features a skip-the-chafe, seamless construction. This top's slim fit, race length cut means no riding up throughout your run.

from $54 $78 at Lululemon

Cool Racerback Tank Top (Photo via Lululemon)

This racerback tank top is a yogi-favourite, made from buttery soft Nulu fabric and featuring a tight fit.

$34 $52 at Lululemon

Free to Be Bra Wild High-Neck (Photo via Lululemon)

This light-support bra is ideal for A and B cups, and is made from slick, low-friction material for the most comfortable hold during your yoga flow.

$49 $74 at Lululemon

Scuba High-Rise Jogger 7/8 Length (Photo via Lululemon)

Snag the coziest high-rise joggers, made from a cotton-blend fleece fabric, in a beautiful tie dye print.

$109 $138 at Lululemon

Invigorate High-Rise Crop 23" (Photo via Lululemon)

Designed for training, these high-waist leggings are made from the brand's fastest-drying Everlux fabric and feature four-way stretch.

from $69 from $128 at Lululemon

