Shop Lululemon's $118 'best hoodie ever' before it sells out again

Lululemon's Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie is back in stock and comes in new colours.

Cozy is the name of the game this winter. If we're going to continue being relegated to work from home life, then I'm going to take the opportunity to invest in more loungewear.

Whether you're looking to sneak in a new wardrobe essential or say hello to the New Year wrapped up in the comfiest hoodie, we've found an ultra-cozy hoodie that Lululemon shoppers are loving.

The Lululemon Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie is a shopper favourite that's been known to sell out quickly, and their newest colours have just arrived online.

Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie. Image via Lululemon.

$118 at Lululemon

The details

Take the shopper-favourite Scuba Hoodie, crop it and add a half-zip, and you have the Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie. It's the perfect throw-over-your-head-and-go sweater for any season, but especially the cozier ones.

Made from the brand's naturally breathable, cotton-blend fleece fabric, this hoodie features an exaggerated, waist-length fit that feels extra roomy and is flattering for all body types. Plus, it's designed with thumb holes for extra warmth and comfort.

What people are saying

More than 1,500 reviewers gave this hoodie a full 5 stars, with many calling it their go-to sweater.

"Love love love. Totally worth the cost. I’m a 4/6 in Lulu usually but got the medium and it’s perfectly oversized," one shopper said. "I have in light grey and had to get the tan as well so I don’t wear it out too soon."

One happy shopper calls it "one of the best" products at Lululemon, while another said it's "the comfiest thing I've ever put on my body."

Another reviewer says it's the "best hoodie ever."

Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie. Image via Lululemon.

"These are the perfect weight, perfect length and the hoodie is amazing," the shopper wrote. "Love these ... I wear mine 24/7."

Some ways that reviewers describe this product is comfortable, cute and a great layering piece.

Verdict

This is a hoodie that will stand the test of time, according to shoppers — the fabric used on their Scuba sweaters is known for being thick and durable. Plenty of shoppers can't get enough of this hoodie and own it in multiple colours.

Some shoppers claim it runs a bit large and to be mindful of that, but the overall consensus is that it fits true to size.

One final word of advice — this item is so popular that sizes have been known to sell out quickly! So if you're looking to snap it up, move fast, or shop other Lululemon picks here.

