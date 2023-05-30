Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The Side-Cinch Shopper Bag now comes in bright new shades.

The Lululemon Side-Cinch Shopper Bag is a versatile and roomy tote for work, school and running errands. Images via Lululemon.

When it comes to Lululemon's most coveted bag, the ultra-popular Everywhere Belt Bag has some competition: the Side-Cinch Shopper Bag.

Designed for people on the move, this oversized tote is ideal for those who like to carry their life around daily — and it's also perfect for travel. While the bag previously came in black and red, it was just released in new summer ready shades that are already selling quickly.

Want all the details? Read on.

Lululemon Side-Cinch Shopper Bag 18L. Image via Lululemon.

$64 at Lululemon

The details

First off, the Side-Cinch Shopper Bag has a volume of 18L; I repeat, 18L. That's a lot of room to store things, from a change of clothes to a laptop.

The adjustable side details allow you to customize the look and function of the lightweight tote. You can cinch it tightly to keep your possessions locked inside or let it out for extra room.

When it comes to extra security, there's a snap closure at the top for added protection, which also makes it great for running through the airport or pushing under your seat on a train or plane. When you need to access items quickly, an exterior pocket gives you easy access to your essentials.

It's water-repellent (also ideal for those who are accident-prone), and ringing in at $64, the Side-Cinch Shopper is also one of Lululemon's more affordable bags. Shoppers also say it's easy to clean, which is another plus.

'Simple and efficient'

Avid Lulu shoppers love that this lightweight bag can be used for pretty much anything.

"Absolutely love this bag! I use it every day, whether it be for the gym, work or even picking up a few things at the grocery store," said one reviewer. "Would definitely buy again."

Side-Cinch Shopper Bag 18L. Image via Lululemon.

The Side-Cinch Shopper Bag has a 4.4 star ratings from more than 750 reviews.

"Love this bag! I use it everyday for work. It has a lot of space it’s simple and efficient," said another shopper.

Many reviewers also commented on how convenient the Side-Cinch Shopper Bag is for travel:

"This bag is perfect," they said. "Can roll it up and throw it in a suitcase and use it while on vacation as a bag to keep extra clothes, water, food whatever in and if needed, it can even become your carry-on."

According to reviewers, the only downside to this bag is that it doesn't feature a zipper. The bag does feature elastics that cinch together at the top, but you may want to opt for a different bag if you're looking for something with extra security.

The verdict

The Side-Cinch Shopper Bag is super handy between workouts, lectures and play dates.

Of course, you wouldn't want to ruin this tote, but you don't have to be precious with it either— the durable construction is made to last.

Ready to step out in style? Shop it before it sells out again above.

