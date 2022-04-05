Lululemon shoppers are calling this the ‘glass slipper of sports bras’

After five years of advanced research, Lululemon says the AirSupport Bra is the brand’s most tested bra to date.

Avid runners will agree that a good sports bra makes all the difference when you’re hitting the track or trail.

The combination of comfort, support and limited movement is always ideal when going for a run and Lululemon shoppers are highlighting those features in the AirSupport Bra.

After five years of advanced research, Lululemon says the running bra is the brand’s most tested bra to date and will provide users with smooth support that moulds to their unique body shape.

Retailing at $98, shoppers have four different colours to choose from.

AirSupport Bra in Warm Apricot (Photo via Lululemon)

$98 at Lululemon

The details

The AirSupport Bra, which comes in vintage plum, warm apricot, true navy and black, provides high support for C cups and bigger.

Its sweat-wicking and breathable fabric will help you stay cool and comfortable when you’re out for a run.

The running bra also features a ribbed underband with hook-and-eye clasp that Lululemon says will control the way your chest moves and reduces bounce that can be both painful and annoying when you’re working out.

AirSupport Bra in Black (Photo via Lululemon)

What shoppers are saying

The AirSupport Bra has racked up a 3.3-star rating from nearly 400 reviews, with many shoppers calling it a "must have."

With sizes varying from C-DDD cups, customers are loving that this bra is designed for supporting larger-chested women.

“This is the glass slipper [of] sports bras,” a reviewer said. “The fit is so amazing, I forgot I was wearing it. Finally a bra for women with boobs who love to run.”

“I could run without worrying about my breasts bouncing all over the place," another shopper echoed. "The bra become a lot more comfortable, it almost adjusted to my shape in time!”

“This bra is soft and stretchy,” raved another reviewer. “I love to run in it because it gives me the right support.”

While many customers are highlighting the bra’s support, others are expressing frustration with the difficulty of putting it on.

“Putting this on is a workout in itself,” one person said.

Story continues

Others are also pointing out that the AirSupport Bra runs small in size.

“The bra is super cute but doesn't run true to size," another reviewer cautioned. "Definitely something to try on in store first before ordering online!”

AirSupport Bra in True Navy (Photo via Lululemon)

The verdict

If you’ve struggled to find a good running bra, then you may want to add the AirSupport Bra to your collection.

Shoppers are raving about the high support and comfort this bra offers for larger-breasted women.

However, keep in mind the bra runs small and can be tricky to put on so you may want to try it on in store first before ordering online.