11 Lululemon swimsuits that are ‘perfect’ for summer: Shop our picks

The countdown to summer is officially on.

As the last two years have been filled with canceled beach trips and postponed vacations, it’s time to give your swimwear collection a fresh update. While Lululemon has been our go-to for comfy leggings and sporty tops, did you know they also have a plethora of comfy and stylish swimsuits?

Whether you’re a fan of bikinis or classic one-pieces, Lululemon’s suits will keep you surf, sand and sangria ready at pretty much any budget.

What are you waiting for? Shop our pics from the Lululemon swimwear collection below. But hurry — some of these finds are already selling out!

Best Chic One-Piece Swimsuits

"This suit is not only comfortable, but looks great on. The material feels luxurious and the quality is there," writes one reviewer. This chic one-piece also comes in navy, pink and black. Need we say more?

$138 at Lululemon

With adjustable straps, a build-in bra and four-way stretch, this suit effortlessly combines functionality and flair. You're going to want to hit the pool ASAP in this cute suit, which also comes in black and pink.

$138 at Lululemon

Hit the beach in style with this funky square-neck one-piece. Lululemon shoppers are raving about this "well-made and comfortable swimsuit that's great for swimming." But hurry — this suit, also available in black, red and navy — is already selling out!

$138 at Lululemon

You can't go wrong with a classic black one-piece. Designed for swim with a "barely there" feel, this online-only style is a summer wardrobe must-have.

$138 at Lululemon

Best Classic Bikinis from Lululemon

This swim top isn't your typical triangle bikini. Built-in cups give you shape and coverage, and the back has multiple closure loops for a custom fit. If this pretty pink colour isn't your thing, don't worry — this bikini top also comes in red, black and navy.

$74 at Lululemon

Bring the va-va-voom in this cute V-neck swim top with thick straps for added comfort. "I can’t get enough of this top! Flattering and not too revealing like some other V-necks," writes one shopper.

$74 at Lululemon

Stay cute and comfy in these high-waisted swim bottoms. The low-cut design effortlessly covers your bum and hips, so you don't have to worry about them riding up.

$74 at Lululemon

This classic bikini bottom has earned a whopping 4.7-star rating from Lululemon shoppers. "Love the bottoms. No empty space and not too much showing in the rear. I'll buy these again for sure," raves one reviewer.

$64 at Lululemon

Best Surf-Ready Styles From Lululemon

Cowabunga! Make a splash in this stylish rash guard, complete with UV protection. If you're not loving the patterned arms, this top also comes in solid pink, white or black.

$84 at Lululemon

Add a touch of elegance to your summer wardrobe with this chic short-sleeve rash guard. With a solid 4-star rating, you can't go wrong this this traditional and versatile swim top.

$74 at Lululemon

Elevate your summer style with these high-rise swim leggings, which offer support and sun protection as you paddle, surf or swim. Race you to the water?

$138 at Lululemon

