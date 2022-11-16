Lululemon just launched new Team Canada merch — including this belt bag we bet will sell out
O Canada! Lululemon just dropped a new collection of limited edition Team Canada merch — and it's good. The latest Lululemon x Team Canada collection features new releases and updated Lululemon classics — and if past Team Canada collabs are any indication, we have a feeling these picks will sell out soon.
One of the items we're eyeing from the latest drop is the Team Canada Future Legacy Mini Belt Bag. The compact bag is available in three colours: black, red and hot pink — and rings in under $40.
Lululemon Team Canada Future Legacy Mini Belt Bag
With enough space for your phone and keys, this belt bag is cute and compact — and unlike the Everywhere Belt Bag, it's still in stock. This purchase also supports Canadian athletes through the Canadian Olympic Foundation and Paralympic Foundation of Canada.
If you're not looking for a bag, the collection also includes hoodies, workout shirts and more. Whether you're shopping for yourself or picking up gift for someone else, we've rounded up the best finds from the collection below.
Lululemon Team Canada Love Crew T-Shirt
This structured, lightweight T-shirt has just enough stretch to ensure the perfect fit. With subtle Team Canada branding, this shirt can be worn for workouts or everyday life.
Lululemon Team Canada Ribbed Merino Wool-Blend Knit Beanie
Winter is here — and this accessory is both stylish and practical.
Lululemon Team Canada The Fundamental T-Shirt
Designed for everyday wear, this T-shirt is made from a lightweight material that promises comfy wear all day long.
Lululemon Team Canada Align High-Rise Short 8"
With the same weightless, barely-there fabric as the classic Align collection, these shorts feature a tonal nod to Team Canada.
Lululemon Team Canada Swiftly Tech Long Sleeve Shirt 2.0
With four-way stretch and seamless construction, the Swiftly Tech tee is great for running or training.
Lululemon Team Canada Swiftly Tech Half Zip 2.0
The updated style of the Swiftly Tech shirt, this version has a half zip to customize the fit and help cool down from intense workouts even faster.
Lululemon Team Canada City Sweat Jogger
Shopping for the person who has everything? These joggers are sure to be their new favourite basic with a slim silhouette that can go from workout to lounging out.
Lululemon Team Canada Perfectly Oversized Crew
Loved for its oversized silhouette, this relaxed-fit crew neck comes in three different designs, highlighting some of Canada's largest cities: Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver.
Lululemon Team Canada Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Fleece Hoodie
his limited-edition version of One of Lululemon's bestsellers is a cold-weather essential with its fleece material and cozy fit.
Lululemon Team Canada Oversized-Fit Fleece Half Zip
Oversized, this half zip sweater was made for layering. Featuring a soft, fleece material, it's a great gift for anyone on the move.
Lululemon Team Canada Men's Engineered Warmth Half Zip
This technical layer is made from a merino wool blend to keep warm through even the coldest adventures.
