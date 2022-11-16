Lululemon just launched new Team Canada merch — including this belt bag we bet will sell out

With enough space for your phone and keys, this belt bag is the perfect size whether you're walking your dog or competing for gold in curling (Photos via Lululemon)

O Canada! Lululemon just dropped a new collection of limited edition Team Canada merch — and it's good. The latest Lululemon x Team Canada collection features new releases and updated Lululemon classics — and if past Team Canada collabs are any indication, we have a feeling these picks will sell out soon.

One of the items we're eyeing from the latest drop is the Team Canada Future Legacy Mini Belt Bag. The compact bag is available in three colours: black, red and hot pink — and rings in under $40.

Team Canada Future Legacy Mini Belt Bag in carnation red (Photo via Lululemon)

$38 at Lululemon

With enough space for your phone and keys, this belt bag is cute and compact — and unlike the Everywhere Belt Bag, it's still in stock. This purchase also supports Canadian athletes through the Canadian Olympic Foundation and Paralympic Foundation of Canada.

If you're not looking for a bag, the collection also includes hoodies, workout shirts and more. Whether you're shopping for yourself or picking up gift for someone else, we've rounded up the best finds from the collection below.

Team Canada Love Crew T-Shirt in crimson (Photo via Lululemon)

This structured, lightweight T-shirt has just enough stretch to ensure the perfect fit. With subtle Team Canada branding, this shirt can be worn for workouts or everyday life.

$48 at Lululemon

Team Canada Ribbed Merino Wool-Blend Knit Beanie in red merlot (Photo via Lululemon)

Winter is here — and this accessory is both stylish and practical.

$54 at Lululemon

Team Canada The Fundamental T-Shirt in maple metamorphosis black (Photo via Lululemon)

Designed for everyday wear, this T-shirt is made from a lightweight material that promises comfy wear all day long.

$64 at Lululemon

Team Canada lululemon Align™ High-Rise Short 8" in tidewater teal

With the same weightless, barely-there fabric as the classic Align collection, these shorts feature a tonal nod to Team Canada.

$64 at Lululemon

Team Canada Swiftly Tech Long Sleeve Shirt 2.0 in surge black (Photo via Lululemon)

With four-way stretch and seamless construction, the Swiftly Tech tee is great for running or training.

$78 at Lululemon

Team Canada Swiftly Tech Half Zip 2.0 in storm surge red merlot (Photo via Lululemon)

The updated style of the Swiftly Tech shirt, this version has a half zip to customize the fit and help cool down from intense workouts even faster.

$108 at Lululemon

Team Canada City Sweat Jogger in black (Photo via Lululemon)

Shopping for the person who has everything? These joggers are sure to be their new favourite basic with a slim silhouette that can go from workout to lounging out.

From $118 at Lululemon

Team Canada Perfectly Oversized Crew in Toronto (Photo via Lululemon)

Loved for its oversized silhouette, this relaxed-fit crew neck comes in three different designs, highlighting some of Canada's largest cities: Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver.

$118 at Lululemon

Team Canada Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Fleece Hoodie in red merlot (Photo via Lululemon)

his limited-edition version of One of Lululemon's bestsellers is a cold-weather essential with its fleece material and cozy fit.

$148 at Lululemon

Team Canada Oversized-Fit Fleece Half Zip in trench (Photo via Lululemon)

Oversized, this half zip sweater was made for layering. Featuring a soft, fleece material, it's a great gift for anyone on the move.

$158 at Lululemon

Team Canada Men's Engineered Warmth Half Zip in black (Photo via Lululemon)

This technical layer is made from a merino wool blend to keep warm through even the coldest adventures.

$178 at Lululemon

