Shoppers say this is the 'best bra Lululemon makes' — and it's only $44 right now

The Lululemon Align Bra is marked down right now.

Feeling that heat wave? Time to stock up on your favourite warm weather activewear pieces (or try something new!) from Lululemon's We Made Too Much page.

Every Thursday, the athleticwear brand adds new products to their little-known selection of activewear and loungewear at great prices. This week has plenty of new additions to shop, but Yahoo Canada editors have our sights set on one We Made Too Much Item in particular: the Lululemon Align Bra.

Align™ Bra (Photo via Lululemon)

$44 $58 at Lululemon

Why shoppers love it

The Align line of products is popular for its buttery-soft fabric — and this super soft, reversible bra (with a 4.4-star rating!) is no exception.

The Lululemon Align™ Bra is a light-support fit ideal for A and B cups, and is made from the brand's beloved Nulu fabric. It's breathable, sweat-wicking and features a four-way stretch construction, all while keeping its shape over time and through washes.

"All-time favourite bra," one shopper says in their review. "I wear them to work out and just as a comfy bra, too." Another shopper added: "Very soft and hold you in all the right places."

Lululemon fans love that the bra stays in place through movement practices, like hot yoga and even higher intensity workouts. One shopper even calls it the "best bra Lululemon makes."

"Love this bra want it in every colour," a review says.

Align™ Bra (Photo via Lululemon)

$44 $58 at Lululemon

Shoppers love its reversible design, giving wearers the option of a higher-coverage fit or an alternate style that shows off more cleavage.

"This is my favourite bra ever," a review reads. "It is so comfy and love the reversible option!"

While the bra is rated true to size, some shoppers recommend sizing up, depending on your cup size. Although it's listed as ideal for A and B cups, one shopper with a larger cup size loves it, too.

"So comfy," they write. "It says A/B but I’m a D and still love it."

"I trust this bra to hold the girls in during downwards and upside down yoga poses more than I trust my husband," a shopper jokes. "100000% recommend."

Looking for something different? Check out more from Lululemon's We Made Too Much page, and take in 10 more of our favourite We Made Too Much finds below. Don't forget to check back every Thursday for our top picks of the week.

Ebb to Street Waist-Length Long Sleeve Shirt (Photo via Lululemon)

This chafe-free, seamless long sleeve shirt is perfect for yoga or running errands.

$69 $88 at Lululemon

Train to Be Short-Sleeve Shirt (Photo via Lululemon)

This short-sleeve, sweat-wicking top was made for warm weather workouts.

$54 $68 at Lululemon

Relaxed High-Rise Jogger (Photo via Lululemon)

Meet your new favourite cozy joggers that feature an elasticated waist and relaxed-fit silhouette.

$99 $128 at Lululemon

Base Pace High-Rise Crop 17" (Photo via Lululemon)

These cropped running tights are made from the brand's popular weightless Nulux fabric.

$69 $88 at Lululemon

Swiftly Tech Long-Sleeve Shirt 2.0 (Photo via Lululemon)

For those cool summer mornings and evenings, throw on this long sleeve for some extra warmth.

$64 $78 at Lululemon

Scuba High-Rise French Terry Jogger (Photo via Lululemon)

Cozy up in these soft French Terry joggers that pair perfectly with the brand's popular Scuba Hoodie.

$99 $128 at Lululemon

Hotty Hot Low-Rise Lined Short 4" (Photo via Lululemon)

These low-rise shorts have a 4.3-star rating for a reason.

$49 $68 at Lululemon

Energy Bra (Photo via Lululemon)

Enjoy the comfort of this low-friction, strappy-back bra ideal for B to D cups.

$44 $54 at Lululemon

Dance Studio Mid-Rise Jogger (Photo via Lululemon)

Dance, lounge or run errands in these lightweight, mid-rise joggers made from sweat-wicking Swift fabric.

$79 $98 at Lululemon

Align™ Tank Top (Photo via Lululemon)

This top has a built-in shelf bra and is made from the same buttery-soft fabric as your favourite Align leggings.

$54 $68 at Lululemon

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.