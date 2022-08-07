Lululemon shoppers are obsessed with these 'game-changing' $79 leggings

Lululemon shoppers love the Align™ Scalloped Hem High-Rise Crop 23" leggings, which are $79 right now. (Photos via Lululemon)

PHave you shopped Lululemon's We Made Too Much section lately?

Every Thursday, the Canadian athleticwear brand adds a slew of must-have products to their WMTM page, meaning you can get your hands on some of their most popular pieces at can't-miss prices.

Although there's plenty of fabulous finds to choose from, Yahoo Canada editors have their eyes one We Made Too Much item in particular: the Align Scalloped Hem High-Rise Crop 23".

Read on to learn why these leggings are a shopper favourite, plus 10 other items to shop just in time for the weekend.

Align™ Scalloped Hem High-Rise Crop 23" (Photo via Lululemon)

$79 $108 at Lululemon

The details

Available in indigo, red and burgundy, these leggings are made from Lululemon's signature buttery-soft and weightless Nulu fabric.

This version of the brand's popular Align™ leggings features a bonded, scalloped hem with a high-rise waist and 23" length.

Although these leggings are designed for yoga, they're also perfect for walking, biking or lounging around the house.

Why shoppers love them

Leggings are a staple piece in any wardrobe, and Lululemon shoppers agree that these pants fit the bill.

Although these leggings haven't received a ton of reviews, many of them have been five-star ratings. Shoppers love how "soft and pretty" they are and say that they're "great for any body type."

"Soft and pretty, feminine and spectacular. Want this in every single colour," writes a happy customer.

"Great fit and I love the scalloped hem. They wash up nicely and are easy to move around in," raves another.

"Super flattering and I can see how they would be great for any body type," adds someone else.

However, many shoppers recommend checking out the size chart before purchasing because they tend to "run true to size or even a bit larger than expected."

Looking for something different? Check out more from Lululemon's We Made Too Much page, and take in 10 more of our favourite WMTM finds below. Don't forget to check back every Thursday for our top picks of the week.

Sculpt Cropped Tank Top (Photo via Lululemon)

Made from sweat-wicking and breathable fabric, this "cute and comfy" cropped tank top comes in six summery colours.

$34 $48 at Lululemon

Mist Over Windbreaker (Photo via Lululemon)

It may only be August, but the cool and rainy weather will be here before we know it. Now's your chance to stock up on this "perfect fall jacket" before it sells out.

$99 $138 at Lululemon

Fast and Free High-Rise Tight 25" (Photo via Lululemon)

Available in a wide variety of sizes and colourways, these leggings feel "as soft and smooth as butter," according to one Lululemon shopper. The retailer says these tights are "about unrestricted movement and incredibly lightweight coverage."

$99 $128 at Lululemon

Back to Life Sport Bottle 24oz (Photo via Lululemon)

This insulated water bottle features a leak-proof lid and slip-free texture, so no matter what you get up to, your drink will always be safe. It's also BPA free and vacuum insulated to keep your drink ice cold all day long.

$39 $44 at Lululemon

Scuba High-Rise Jogger 7/8 Length (Photo via Lululemon)

Who doesn't love a cozy pair of joggers? Also available in red, grey and pink, these "ultra comfortable" pants are made from naturally breathable cotton fleece fabric.

$99 $128 at Lululemon

Train to Be Short Sleeve Shirt (Photo via Lululemon)

Break a sweat in this soft, moisture-wicking top. According to the item's description, "its breathable open-hole construction helps keep you cool as the intensity picks up." With a relaxed fit and four-way-stretch, we're sure this customer favourite will sell out in no time.

$54 $78 at Lululemon

Uplifting Scrunchie Bow (Photo via Lululemon)

Can you believe this "super cute" scrunchie is only $9? With an average 4-star rating out of almost 300 customer reviews, this item is machine washable and made from pull-proof polyester, so it won't tug at your hair when you wear it.

$9 $12 at Lululemon

Speed Up Mid-Rise Lined Short 4" (Photo via Lululemon)

These "super flattering and fun" shorts feature a lightweight waistband and easy-access pockets so you can focus on your workout and not your gear. These shorts also come with a built-in liner for extra coverage and a secure back pocket to hold small belongings.

$49 $68 at Lululemon

Align™ Bodysuit 8" (Photo via Lululemon)

Available in three punchy colours, shoppers say it's "so fun and surprisingly comfortable" and "hugs in all the right places." Need we say more?

$89 $128 at Lululemon

Women's Fast and Free Running Hat (Photo via Lululemon)

Keep the sun out of your eyes with this stylish and lightweight running hat. The interior mesh sweatband works to wicks away moisture, helping to keep you dry and comfortable.

$29 $38 at Lululemon

