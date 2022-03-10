This Lululemon top is a must-have for curvy shoppers — and it's only $54

The Lululemon Align Long Sleeve Shirt is perfect for your spring workouts.

It's Thursday — which means we're checking out the latest additions to Lululemon's latest We Made Too Much page.

Once a week, Lululemon adds new items to their to their We Made Too Much page, offering up their most popular items at can't-miss prices. This week features some of their bestselling products, like leggings from their Wunder line and lightweight sports bras made from their super-soft Nulu fabric.

This week's top We Made Too Much pick from Yahoo Canada editors is the Align Long Sleeve Shirt.

Align™ Long Sleeve Shirt (Photo via Lululemon)

from $54 from $78 at Lululemon

Why shoppers love it

If you're a Lululemon shopper or just a general activewear fan, you likely already know about their buttery soft Align pant. They've been making new products out of the very same fabric — and shoppers adore this long sleeve top that's now marked down.

"Such a cute top," one shopper wrote in their review. "I am tall and the sleeves were the perfect length and not tight on the forearm."

Shoppers are saying this top looks "expensive" thanks to its subtlety shiny material.

"[It's] not only for athleticwear but for every day wear," another review reads. "I wish I could have every single colour of this shirt. I wore it to work and I was comfy all day and looked adorable."

Plenty of reviewers love this top for its versatility.

"Great for layering," one person wrote. "Soft fabric, close fitting and a great underlay."

"I receive so many compliments each time I wear it," another shopper said in their review. "I find it to be pretty true-to-size and it hugs in all the right places for my curvy and short body type."

Looking for something different? Check out more from Lululemon's We Made Too Much page. Check out 10 more of our favourite finds below — and check back every Thursday for our top picks of the week.

Invigorate High-Rise Tight 25" (Photo via Lululemon)

The Invigorate High-Rise Tight are made from breathable, stretchy Everlux fabric that dries fast throughout your workout.

from $69 from $138 at Lululemon

Muscle Love Long Sleeve Shirt (Photo via Lululemon)

This extra-roomy long sleeve top is ready for your sweatiest, toughest workouts. It's made from abrasion-resistant fabric, so you don't have to worry about snagging it on any gym equipment.

from $54 $78 at Lululemon

It's Rulu Run Half-Zip (Photo via Lululemon)

Designed for running, this half-zip long sleeve top is made from soft and warm Rulu fabric and features a slim, hip-length fit.

$74 $108 at Lululemon

Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25" (Photo via Lululemon)

The Wunder line is one of Lululemon's most popular. These high-rise tights come in an incredible array of patterns and colours, are fast-drying and don't budge while you train.

from $39 from $98 at Lululemon

Back Into It Long Sleeve Shirt (Photo via Lululemon)

The comfiest long sleeve of all time? Maybe! This super-soft and cozy top is made from pima cotton fabric and features a relaxed fit.

$49 $68 at Lululemon

Wunder Train Longline Bra (Photo via Lululemon)

This medium support bra is ideal for C and D cups and is made from quick-drying Everlux fabric. Plus, it comes in 6 beautiful colourways for any style taste.

from $39 $74 at Lululemon

Base Pace High-Rise Tight 28" (Photo via Lululemon)

Designed for running, the Base Pace High-Rise Tight is made of smooth, lightweight Nulux fabric so you can focus on your run, not your leggings.

$59 $98 at Lululemon

Align™ Reversible Bra (Photo via Lululemon)

Buttery soft and weightless, this reversible bra is made from the same fabric of your favourite Align leggings.

$39 $58 at Lululemon

Free to Be Bra (Photo via Lululemon)

This light-support bra is made from slick, low-friction Luxtreme fabric and features a gorgeous strappy back for ultimate breathability during your yoga flow.

from $29 $52 at Lululemon

Ear Loop Face Mask 3 Pack (Photo via Lululemon)

These pretty acid wash, non-medical face masks will make a statement while keeping you and your loved ones safe.

$29 $42 at Lululemon

