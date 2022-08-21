Lululemon shoppers are obsessed with this buttery soft dress: 'Super cute'

Lululemon shoppers are obsessed with this buttery-soft dress. (Photos via Lululemon)

Psst! Are you in the market for new workout gear? If so, you're in luck! Every week, Lululemon adds new items to their We Made Too Much section, giving you a chance to score some incredible deals on their most-coveted items.

This week, we're loving everything from leggings and tote bags to shorts and t-shirts, but Yahoo Canada editors have their eyes on one We Made Too Much item in particular: the Court Crush Dress. While the National Bank Open might have wrapped up a few days ago in Toronto, this dress is perfect to rock both on and off the tennis court — no tournament required.

Read on to learn why this dress is a bonafide shopper favourite, plus 10 other items to shop just in time for the weekend.

Court Crush Dress (Photo via Lululemon)

$99 $138 at Lululemon

The details

"From first serve to match point, this supportive tennis dress helps keep you comfortable and focused," according to the item's description.

Made from fast-drying, breathable and stretchy Everlux fabric, this dress feels "cool and sleek" on the inside, while "soft and brushed" on the outside. Moreover, this dress was designed to contour your body while retaining its shape, while the built-in bra provides light support for your chest.

Available in nine summery colourways in sizes zero to 14, you're going to want to get your hands on this lightweight dress before it's too late.

Why shoppers love it

This buttery-soft court dress is a shopper favourite thanks to its sweat-wicking fabric and four-way stretch. With over 200 glowing reviews, picking up this frock seems like a no-brainer.

Shoppers love how comfortable and versatile this dress is, with one calling it their "favourite Lululemon purchase."

"I've bought tons of Lululemon items and this is my far my favourite Lululemon purchase," the shopper wrote. "It's comfy, easy to get on and off, and has tons of stretch!"

"Honestly, I was wary to purchase this at first, but I'm glad I did. It's super cute and fits so great overall, and really flattering. I will for sure be buying this in more colours," read the review.

While this item is technically designed for tennis, many shoppers say they wear this dress out and about as a chic athleisure look.

"I've never held a tennis racquet in my life but I wear this dress to the mall or out on a walk and I love it!" shared a customer.

However, many shoppers recommend checking out the size chart before purchasing because it tends to "run true to size or even slightly larger depending on how you like your fit."

Looking for something different? Check out more from Lululemon's We Made Too Much page, and take in 10 more of our favourite WMTM finds below. Don't forget to check back every Thursday for our top picks of the week.

Patch Logo Crossbody Bag (Photo via Lululemon)

This satchel-inspired crossbody bag is made from lightweight fabric to keep you moving hands-free on your daily commute.

$44 $58 at Lululemon

Align T-Shirt (Photo via Lululemon)

Made from Lululemon's buttery-soft and weightless Nulu fabric, this t-shirt is a breathable and sweat-wicking option to wear while you hit the gym.

$54 $78 at Lululemon

Align High-Rise Pant 28" (Photo via Lululemon)

Trust us when we say: you can never have too many leggings. Shoppers say these leggings are "super smooth" and "great quality."

$89 $118 at Lululemon

Swiftly Tech Racerback Tank Top 2.0 (Photo via Lululemon)

Available in 11 fun colours in sizes zero to 20, this tank top is a versatile and lightweight option to add to your athletic wear collection.

$39 $58 at Lululemon

Align High-Rise Short 8" (Photo via Lululemon)

With a solid 4.1-star rating out of almost 1,000 reviews, Lululemon shoppers say these shorts are "perfect for biking, yoga, or even wearing around the house."

$54 $74 at Lululemon

Power Stride Crew Sock Motif (Photo via Lululemon)

According to the item's description, "with all the features you need to work, sweat, and rest, these socks will get you through your whole day (and then some)."

$14 $18 at Lululemon

Energy Longline Bra Medium Support, B–D Cups (Photo via Lululemon)

This "supportive and cute" bra comes with built-in padding for a seamless fit. Available in sizes that cater to B-D cups, we're sure this bra will be your new bestie.

$39 $58 at Lululemon

Clean Lines Tote Bag 22L (Photo via Lululemon)

This structured tote bag features adjustable handles and large compartments to store everything you need for work or play.

$59 $88 at Lululemon

Hotty Hot Low-Rise Lined Short 4" (Photo via Lululemon)

Break a sweat in these lightly lined shorts that keep you cool while offering ultimate coverage.

$64 $88 at Lululemon

UnderEase Mid-Rise Cheeky Bikini Underwear (Photo via Lululemon)

Did you know that Lululemon also makes underwear? At $14, why not treat yourself to a pair of these "super soft" undies?

$14 $18 at Lululemon

