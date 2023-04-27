Lululemon shoppers call these 'the best sweatpants' — and they're under $100

The Lululemon Loungeful Straight Leg Pant are a shopper favourite.

It's Thursday — which means Lululemon just dropped new additions to thieir Lululemon's We Made Too Much page.

Every week the athleticwear brand adds new products to their little-known selection of activewear and loungewear at great prices. This week has plenty of new additions to shop, but Yahoo Canada editors have our sights set on one We Made Too Much Item in particular: the Lululemon Loungeful Straight Leg Pant.

Loungeful Straight Leg Pant (Photo via Lululemon)

$99 $128 at Lululemon

Why shoppers love them

These straight-leg sweatpants, which have a 4.4-star rating, feature the comfort of a regular lounge pant combined with a slightly elevated silhouette.

"Soooo warm and comfy," one review reads. "They are the perfect amount of fitted in the waist and bum, yet with a straight leg that isn't too baggy or too skinny."

Want a cozy blanket, but for your legs? These are it, one shopper says.

"Super comfortable, like you are snuggled up in a soft blanket. They are perfect for lounging around the house, though I did venture out to lunch in them," they write.

Another Lululemon reviewer calls these the "best sweatpants," adding that they decided to size up in these for a better fit.

Loungeful Straight Leg Pant (Photo via Lululemon)

"These pants are so cozy, soft and flattering," the review reads. "I would say they run true to size. I usually wear a 6, but I bought them in an 8 for a little extra room and they are perfect."

"Must have," another shopper says about these lounge pants.

"These pants are the best! They are so soft and such a nice material," they write in their review.

"I love these pants! I’ve primarily worn them around the house to lounge in because they’re so comfortable," another review reads.

While some shoppers say they fit a bit long, it's a good reminder that all Lululemon stores offer free hemming on any of their products.

Looking for something different? Check out more from Lululemon's We Made Too Much page, and take in 10 more of our favourite We Made Too Much finds below. Don't forget to check back every Thursday for our top picks of the week.

Brushed Softstreme Ribbed High-Rise Jogger (Photo via Lululemon)

With a peace-fuzz touch and high-rise silhouette, these joggers are sure to become your cool summer evening favourite.

$129 $158 at Lululemon

Rest Less Pullover (Photo via Lululemon)

Seamless and sweat-wicking, this long sleeve was designed to be layered under your raincoat or winter jacket.

$74 $108 at Lululemon

Free to Be Bra - Wild (Photo via Lululemon)

This bra is made from slick and low-friction Luxtreme fabric and is ideal for yoga.

$39 $52 at Lululemon

Swiftly Relaxed Long Sleeve Shirt (Photo via Lululemon)

This long sleeve shirt was designed for running and training, and features a relaxed-fit silhouette.

$64 $78 at Lululemon

Swiftly Tech Long-Sleeve Shirt 2.0 (Photo via Lululemon)

Getting sweaty never looked so good. This long-sleeve shirt is made from a skip-the-chafe, seamless construction and was designed for running and training.

$64 $78 at Lululemon

Swift Speed High-Rise Tight 25" (Photo via Lululemon)

Bring some colour into your workout wardrobe with these low-friction running tights that wick sweat.

$99 $138 at Lululemon

Fast and Free Brushed Fabric High-Rise Tight 28" (Photo via Lululemon)

Run in style in these high-rise tights made from Lululemon's Nulux fabric.

$69 $138 at Lululemon

Align High-Rise Crop 21" (Photo via Lululemon)

Designed for yoga, these high-rise leggings are made from buttery-soft Nulu fabric.

$69 $88 at Lululemon

Take Form Yoga Mat 5mm (Photo via Lululemon)

Get into your flow with this 5mm yoga made featuring an innovative 3D texture that helps you stay centred without looking down.

$99 $148 at Lululemon

Scuba High-Rise Jogger (Photo via Lululemon)

For casual comfort, look no further than the Scuba High-Rise Jogger made from a breathable cotton-blend fleece fabric.

$79 $128 at Lululemon

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.