Lululemon shoppers say these shorts have the 'perfect fit' — and they're under $55

The Lululemon Speed Up Mid-Rise Lined Short 4" are perfect for spring.

Spring is almost here — and Lululemon just added a ton of warm-weather workout must-haves to their Made Too Much page.

Every Thursday, the athleticwear brand adds new products to their little-known selection of activewear and loungewear at great prices. This week has plenty of new additions to shop, but Yahoo Canada editors have our sights set on one We Made Too Much Item in particular: the Lululemon Speed Up Mid-Rise Lined Short 4".

Why shoppers love them

The Speed Up collection is all about lightweight comfort, versatility and easy-access design features.

"The best running shorts I own. I've had these for years and they've held up," one reviewer writes. "I have muscular legs and they fit perfectly. They're not tight. I've always sized up so they're not tight around my thighs and they're perfect."

Shoppers love the length and mid-rise fit.

"The fit is true to size. I love how many pockets it has and the mid-rise hits perfectly on my waist," a shopper says. "My favourite length is 2.5”, but the 4” gives extra coverage without constricting leg movement."

More than 400 shoppers give these shorts a 5-star review, with plenty saying they come back to buy more pairs.

"Loved these so much I went back and bought 4 more pairs," one shopper says in their review.

While they're designed with runners in mind, one shopper says they also use them for yoga and pilates classes — and others add they wear them for lounging and leisure, too. One shopper even noted that the front pocket is ideal for their insulin pump.

"Perfect fit," they write in their review. "I cannot say anything bad about these shorts."

While most shoppers say they fit true to size, some mention them running a bit big, especially on the waist.

"So cute. Runs a bit big on the waist but it looks better that way on me," a reviewer writes. "I like the long length so I can wear them to practice, but also pull them up to be shorter [to] wear them out."

Looking for something different? Check out more from Lululemon's We Made Too Much page, and take in 10 more of our favourite We Made Too Much finds below. Don't forget to check back every Thursday for our top picks of the week.

Align™ High-Rise Crop 21" (Photo via Lululemon)

These buttery-soft leggings are a shopper-favourite thanks to their weightless feeling.

Align™ Ribbed High-Rise Pant 28" (Photo via Lululemon)

Your favourite high-rise leggings come in a ribbed Nulu material now, too.

Convertible High-Rise Hiking Jogger (Photo via Lululemon)

These high-rise hiking joggers can take you anywhere, and convert into shorts when the temperature rises.

Align™ Bra (Photo via Lululemon)

Pair your Align Pant with the matching bra that's fully reversible for a customizable look.

Evergreen Anorak (Photo via Lululemon)

Stay dry and covered in this retro-style anorak that packs down into a convenient belt bag.

Mesh-Back Train Bra (Photo via Lululemon)

This medium support bra is made from sweat-wicking fabric and designed with a mesh back panel to keep things cool.

Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant (Photo via Lululemon)

A coveted classic, these super-high-rise pants feature a flared silhouette and buttery-soft Nulu fabric.

Sculpt Cropped Tank Top (Photo via Lululemon)

Designed for running and training, this lightweight cropped tank top features mesh panels for breathability.

Classic-Fit Cotton-Blend Tank Top (Photo via Lululemon)

Ready for warm weather? This soft cotton-blend tank top is.

Ready to Rulu Classic-Fit High-Rise Jogger (Photo via Lululemon)

Warm days ahead call for sweat-wicking joggers, ideal for putting on while warming up, cooling down or lounging around.

