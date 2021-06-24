'The best dress ever': Lululemon shoppers love this comfy, casual dress — and it's on sale

Looking for more of the best deals, sales and product recommendations? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

The All Yours Tee Dress is just one of Lululemon's latest markdowns. Shop our top picks below.

As the world starts to open up, it's the perfect time to rediscover your personal style — while also staying cool and comfy during the hotter months.

Every Thursday, go-to athleticwear brand Lululemon drops new additions their We Made Too Much sale page — and this is a week of new deals you won't want to miss.

Our top pick from this week's markdowns is the All Yours Tee Dress, which currently rings in at $69 and promises to be your go-to summer outfit.

All Yours Tee Dress (Photo via Lululemon)

SHOP IT: Lululemon, $69 (originally $98)

Why shoppers love it

The airy dress made out of Lululemon's trademarked, super-soft Vitasea fabric is perfect for days at the park or a casual brunch with friends. Plus, it has a promising 4.2-star rating.

"Great dress, very flattering," one happy shopper wrote, recommending to size down for a more true-to-size fit.

Another Lululemon fan called it the "best dress ever," adding that she hopes the brand starts making it in more colours.

Many shoppers tout the dress as perfect for summer, with one claiming that it "washes well," and doesn't pill with friction. Better yet, many buyers say it's a very versatile dress, able to be dressed up or down as appropriate for the occasion. Could this be your next go-to travel dress?

Looking for more Lululemon We Made Too Much finds? Check out 9 more of our favourite finds below — and check back every Thursday for our top picks of the week.

Free To Be Bra Wild Light Support (Photo via Lululemon)

Made in five different colourways, this light support bra for A/B cups is perfect for your yoga practice and for every day.

SHOP IT: Lululemon, $39 (originally $52)

InvisiWear Mid-Rise Bikini Underwear 3 Pack (Photo via Lululemon)

This 3-pack of virtually undetectable underwear is ideal for wearing under your workout pants. They're quick-drying and sweat-wicking for even the toughest of workouts.

SHOP IT: Lululemon, $34 (originally $48)

Lightweight Boolux Sweater (Photo via Lululemon)

Stand out in this bright sweater made from the brand's soft, anti-stink Boolux fabric.

SHOP IT: Lululemon, $79 (originally $108)

The (Big) Towel (Photo via Lululemon)

Need extra grip on your yoga mat? Then you'll want to snatch up this logo'd reversible towel to use as a top layer over your mat.

SHOP IT: Lululemon, $39 (originally $52)

Seamless Training Jacket (Photo via Lululemon)

Seamless and designed for on the move, this relaxed, hip-length and seamless jacket is ideal for throwing on after a tough workout.

SHOP IT: Lululemon, $89 (originally $138)

All Yours Crop Tank Top (Photo via Lululemon)

If cropped tanks are your vibe, the All Yours Tank in the brand's veil pattern is for you. It's made of lightweight viscose-blend fabric and comes in a gorgeous spiced chai hue.

SHOP IT: Lululemon, $39 (originally $48)

Play Forward Crossbody Pouch (Photo via Lululemon)

Keep your essentials close to you in this water-repellant drawstring pouch.

SHOP IT: Lululemon, $19 (originally $28)

All the Essentials Kit 2.5L (Photo via Lululemon)

Perfect for throwing into your gym bag or suitcase, this 2.5L pouch is the perfect size for all your main essentials.

SHOP IT: Lululemon, $29 (originally $48)

Cashlu Knit Textured Wrap (Photo via Lululemon)

Cozy up on the couch or comfort yourself on a plane ride in this wrap made from Lululemon's Cashlu Knit fabric.

SHOP IT: Lululemon, $109 (originally $158)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.